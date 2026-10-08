Beloved Marvel Star Once Auditioned For ‘American Idol’ in The Early 2000s

There are several singers whose fans may have forgotten once auditioned for “American Idol,” hoping the reality TV competition could help launch their careers. Big musical stars like Benson Boone, Kane Brown, and even Bebe Rexha have all shared stories about their brief stints on the series. Fortunately, their time on “American Idol” didn’t stop them from finding success and making a name for themselves on their own terms.

Fans are now also learning that a beloved Marvel actor also once tried his luck on “American Idol.” Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes, recently opened up about his failed audition in the early 2000s. Fortunately, Stan’s journey ultimately led him to acting, where he went on to become an Oscar-nominated star.

Sebastian Stan Opens up About His Failed ‘American Idol’ Audition

Getty Sebastian Stan attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Actor Sebastian Stan made an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, October 6, to discuss his new film, “Fjord.” However, towards the end of his interview, the host brought up a surprising fact about the star that most fans may not have been aware of.

The host recalled that the “Avengers: Doomsday” star auditioned for “American Idol” in its “early stages,” around 2002. “Oh, yes, yes, I did,” Stan confirmed.

The actor recalled sleeping overnight and waiting in line in Times Square in New York City with a friend before the big audition. “I remember wearing these Gap leather pants, and then we went up there, and they, like, take you five at a time, and they, like, run, they line you up like they’re going to assassinate you. And then each person steps forward,” he jokingly remembered.

“And then each person steps forward,” he continued. “And for 10 seconds, sings their song a cappella. And I sang the medley from ‘Moulin Rouge’ and like, never made it past that.” Stan noted that he knew “very quickly” that he would get rejected, not being able to even sing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. “I was used to rejection pretty well at that time in my life,” he added.

The Famous Singers Who Also Got Rejected Early on From ‘American Idol’

Getty Kane Brown performs during the 2024 ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

It may be hard to believe some of the biggest musical acts of today were once rejected from “American Idol.” Country singer Kane Brown was one of those stars, believing he too could make it big after his high school friend, Lauren Alaina, became the runner-up in season 10.

Unfortunately, Brown’s attempt to make it through the competition didn’t work out. He later told Billboard that he was rejected because “they didn’t need another Scotty McCreery,” referring to the season 10 winner. Brown also auditioned for “The X Factor” when he was 19 in 2013; however, he told the outlet, the show “tried to put me in a boy band, so I quit. I went home and did my own ‘American Idol’ with covers online.”

Singer Tori Kelly had a different experience on “American Idol,” making it through her initial audition (although Simon Cowell said no) and through Hollywood Week. However, she was ultimately cut just before they selected the Top 24. Her elimination didn’t stop her from continuing to pursue her music dreams.

Bebe Rexha’s “American Idol” experience was over almost as quickly as it began. The singer once revealed that she and her mom “waited 12 hours” in line to audition, only for Rexha to never make it far enough to perform in front of the judges.