‘Big Brother 28’ Winner Rick Devens Says He May Be ‘Better’ at Big Brother Than ‘Survivor’

Rick Devens built his reality television reputation on “Survivor,” but winning “Big Brother 28” has him reconsidering which game suits him best.

Following his victory, Devens joined Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong on Rob Has a Podcast to reflect on his season and how his approach to “Big Brother” differed from his previous “Survivor” appearances.

When Cesternino asked whether Devens now considers himself a better “Big Brother” player, the newly crowned winner acknowledged that his victory has created an unexpected “identity crisis.”

“I must be a better Big Brother player,” Devens said before explaining why the format may have played to his strengths.

Rick Devens Explains Why ‘Big Brother’ Worked for Him

Devens believes one of the qualities that distinguished him on “Survivor” may have sometimes distracted him from another important part of the game.

On “Survivor,” Devens became known for thinking outside the box. He pointed to ideas such as hiding an idol at Tribal Council as examples of the unconventional possibilities he would consider.

Looking back, however, Devens wondered whether focusing on those creative moves sometimes prevented him from spending enough time repeatedly working on his relationships and pitches.

“Big Brother” gave him a different environment.

With more time available to socialize, Devens said he could pitch an idea to another houseguest, return to it later if they rejected it and continue trying throughout the week.

He described himself as willing to be “tenacious and annoying” without worrying about looking foolish in front of the other players.

By the end of the season, that persistence had helped Devens reach a position he had never experienced on “Survivor”: presenting his case to a jury.

Paramount Rick Devens earns the ‘Diamond Veto’ power in the BB Time Capsule during Week 2 of “Big Brother” Season 28

Rick Devens Says Studying Paid Off in Final HOH

Devens also credited preparation with helping him secure that opportunity.

He told Armstrong that he had studied throughout the season because he knew information about the game could become important at any moment. Ahead of Part 3 of the final HOH competition, he specifically worked on remembering dates and reciting the events of each week.

The preparation proved valuable when Devens answered every question correctly and secured his place in the Final 2.

He later learned just how important winning that competition had been. According to Devens, he understood after the season that neither Drew Campbell nor Taylor Brown intended to take him to the end if they controlled the final decision.

Devens’ victory also gave him a different ending after repeatedly coming close on “Survivor.” He told Cesternino that he once feared he would continue getting near the end of reality competition shows without ever securing a win.

This time, he got the opportunity to make his case.

After years of being associated with bold “Survivor” gameplay, Devens now has another title attached to his reality TV résumé: “Big Brother” winner.

And by his own assessment, the game may have suited him even better.