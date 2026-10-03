‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown Explains Why She Didn’t Highlight Major Rick Devens Move to Jury

Taylor Brown made a late move that helped secure her place in the “Big Brother 28” Final 2. However, she wishes she had emphasized it more when she faced the jury.

Shortly before the finale, Taylor persuaded Rick Devens to reconsider his plan to take Drew Campbell to the end. Devens ultimately won the final Head of Household competition, evicted Drew and chose Taylor to sit beside him.

Following the finale, Taylor spoke with Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong on Rob Has a Podcast. She discussed why she did not make that accomplishment a larger part of her jury pitch.

“I wish I did,” Taylor said when Armstrong asked why she did not discuss the move more.

Taylor Brown Explains Her ‘Big Brother 28’ Jury Answer

Taylor said the wording of the jury question influenced the direction she took with her answer.

She was asked to identify her biggest influential move in the game. Although convincing Devens to change his Final 2 plans qualified as an influential move, Taylor interpreted the question as asking which of her decisions had changed the trajectory of the season.

That led her to focus elsewhere.

Taylor also learned after leaving the house that her understanding of an earlier vote flip differed from what had happened behind the scenes. She believed she had played a significant role in orchestrating the vote involving Lyric Medeiros and Melody Morris. This was because she actively discussed the plan and worked to secure votes.

Armstrong explained that Dee Valladares and Angela Murray had their own involvement in the flip and later attempted to conceal their votes. Taylor and Lala Verrett changing their votes as well complicated that plan.

“Now we know,” Taylor said after hearing additional context about the move.

Paramount Taylor Brown, Devens and Drew Campbell for “Big Brother” Season 28 Finale

Taylor Brown Believes a Final 2 With Drew Campbell Could Have Been Different

Taylor also confirmed that she intended to evict Devens if she had won the final HOH competition.

That would have created a Taylor-Drew Final 2. As a result, Taylor believes she may have had an easier path to securing jury votes in that matchup.

She said she planned to contrast what she viewed as her more loyal and straightforward game with Drew’s more active and chaotic approach. Taylor believed eliminating Devens herself also would have given her a significant final move to present to jurors.

However, she acknowledged that there is no way to know how the vote would have unfolded.

Taylor has not asked jurors such as Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris or Angela how they would have voted in the hypothetical matchup. Furthermore, she does not intend to dwell on the possibilities.

“I played my game,” Taylor said, adding that she was proud of what she represented during the season.

Taylor ultimately described her strategy as more individual than solitary. After struggling to find stable alliances, she focused on developing relationships with players individually. She then used the information she gathered to navigate the house.

That approach carried her to finale night.

Taylor may wish she had highlighted her final move more clearly before the jury. Nevertheless, she left “Big Brother 28” proud of her game and grateful for finishing as the season’s runner-up.