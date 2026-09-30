‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Reveals Upcoming Major 6-Hour Surgery

Former “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed he is preparing to undergo major surgery. The news comes as he continues dealing with the health problems that previously forced him away from the hit Bravo reality series.

The 76-year-old says the procedure could last up to six hours and hopes it will finally help him “get my life back to normal.” The former captain announced the news in a video shared with fans on social media. According to Rosbach, the procedure is scheduled for October 15 and he intends to keep fans up to date on the surgery with a short behind-the-scenes documentary.

The operation relates to the back and leg problems Rosbach has battled for years. Those issues became particularly serious during “Below Deck” Season 10. Ultimately, the longtime captain reluctantly chose to leave his yacht because his body was no longer allowing him to do his job effectively.

Captain Lee Says Fans Will Be ‘In the OR’ During Surgery

In the Instagram video, Rosbach described the upcoming operation as “big surgery.” He also revealed that it is expected to last between four and six hours and will take place in two distinct phases. However, he hasn’t fully detailed exactly what the procedure will involve.

He expects it to last between four and six hours and revealed that the procedure will take place in two phases. Instead, he plans to allow fans to keep up to date on the process as it happens.

“You’re going to ride with me to the hospital,” Rosbach said. He went on to add that viewers will be able to see his conversations with medical professionals and any consultations he has with doctors.

Rosbach even intends to take the cameras considerably further than most celebrity health documentaries, by providing direct access to the operating room. “Yeah, you’re gonna be in the OR,” he announced. “I wanted to take all of you on the same journey that I’m going to make.”

He plans to provide updates every two or three days through his various social media accounts. Those updates will then eventually be edited together into a 30-minute documentary that chronicles his experience.

Captain Lee’s Health Problems Forced Him to Leave ‘Below Deck’

Rosbach’s medical history has already had a major effect on his television career. He had to leave during the tenth season of “Below Deck” when it became clear his issues were becoming too painful for him to continue.

He was replaced on a temporary basis by “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Captain Sandy Yawn for the remainder of that season. Rosbach later returned for the season finale but confirmed that he was set to leave the show permanently. He was replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge.

While the upcoming surgery may not allow him to return to television, he hopes that it will give him a better quality of life for the future.