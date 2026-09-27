Ciara Miller Brings Western Glam to 2026 VMAs Red Carpet in Lace-Up Pants and Leather Bra

There’s no denying that Ciara Miller is having a major year, and things only seem to be getting better for the “Summer House” star. Between “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals, Miller made time to attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

Before the Bravo star walked on stage to present an award at this year’s VMAs, she turned heads as she graced the red carpet for photos. It’s undoubtedly one of Miller’s best looks yet.

Ciara Miller Turns Heads in Western-Inspired Look at the 2026 VMAs

Getty US reality TV personality Ciara Miller attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about Ciara Miller’s latest look, and it’s safe to say she was serving some serious heat on the 2026 VMAs red carpet. The “Summer House” star posed for photos in a matching brown leather set, pairing a coordinating leather bra with lace-up pants that showcased her killer abs, likely a result of all those grueling “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals.

Miller’s cool girl pants featured lace-up detailing down the front and sides, giving the look an edgy feel while showing off a hint of skin. She completed the ensemble with a black leather belt featuring a silver belt buckle and black platform heels by Tom Ford. The Bravo star kept her accessories minimal with silver rings and added a matching brown leather armband. Miller wore her hair down in stunning, effortless waves.

For Miller’s makeup look, she rocked a smoky eye and nude lip.

Miller spoke to ET on the red carpet, where she opened up about the inspiration behind her outfit. Miller channeled her look after starring as the leading lady in Shaboozy’s music video for “Cowgirl.”

“If I’m coming to the music awards, I’m obviously going to channel cowgirlesque, a little ‘Coyote Ugly,'” she shared. In fact, Miller is introducing Shaboozy’s performance at this year’s VMAs.

It’s not clear as to who designed Miller’s eye-catching Western-inspired look, but she did tell Fashionista that she loves to find and work with up-and-coming designers.

“[I find new designers by] doom scrolling. Just doom scroll on Instagram and you will run into them. I follow this account called ‘UpNextDesigner’ as well, and that can lead you down different rabbit holes,” she told the outlet.

Miller’s DWTS Performance for Week 3 ‘Yacht Rock Night’

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Viral Hits Night” – The celebrities and their professional partners will hit the dance floor with performances inspired by some of the biggest viral hits and unforgettable moments that have taken the internet by storm. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Miller attended the MTV VMAs with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Brandon Armstrong, and the two shared with Extra on the red carpet that they’ve been at rehearsals that same day at 7 a.m., proving that they are taking their DWTS journey very seriously.

Miller and Armstrong will be back on the ballroom floor this Tuesday, September 29, where the pair and the other remaining 12 contestants will take on “Yacht Rock Night.” Miller and Armstrong will perform a cha cha to Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

Since the premiere, Miller has continued to show improvement in the ballroom, something that the DWTS judges have taken notice of. During Week 2, Miller and Armstrong performed a tango, earning praise from the judges. Derek Hough told the “Summer House” star that he saw consistency in her performance, while Carrie Ann Inaba told Miller she was “proud” of her progress. The pair ultimately earned an 18/30, making an improvement from their premiere-night foxtrot, which earned them a 15/30.