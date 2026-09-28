Jeff Lewis Says Bravo Canceled ‘Flipping Out’ for 1 Surprising Reason

Jeff Lewis is heading back to Bravo with “Still Flipping Out,” years after his original series ended — and he has already revealed what he believes led to “Flipping Out” being canceled in the first place.

“Flipping Out” ran for 11 seasons before Bravo declined to renew Lewis’ contract. During a 2025 appearance on Vicki Gunvalson’s “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Lewis made it clear that leaving the series wasn’t his decision.

“I don’t want to pretend like, ‘Oh, I decided to spend more time with my family.’ No, they didn’t renew my contract,” Lewis said.

Jeff Lewis Says Jenni Pulos Feud Led to ‘Flipping Out’ Cancellation

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Lewis and Pulos worked together for years, with their professional and personal relationship becoming a major part of “Flipping Out.” Their relationship eventually fell apart, and Pulos left the show after season 11.

Lewis said Bravo executives believed her departure created a problem for the future of the series.

“It wasn’t that there was low ratings or people lost interest. It was the Bravo executives that thought the show couldn’t go on without [Jenni],” Lewis said on Gunvalson’s podcast.

Lewis disagreed with that assessment. He acknowledged Pulos’ importance to the series but said he put considerable work into making sure there was enough material to keep the show moving.

“I always made sure I was really busy,” Lewis explained. “I had a lot of clients.”

“I had a lot of projects. I was staffed up. All of this was at my expense and Jenni was a great employee and she was my co-star,” he continued.

Lewis previously addressed his relationship with Pulos on his SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” In 2020, he claimed Pulos “changed” on camera following her 2008 divorce from Chris Elwood.

The former co-stars had a major falling out years later—which even therapy couldn’t fix—ending their longtime working relationship.

Jeff Lewis Returns to Bravo With ‘Still Flipping Out’

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Lewis is now returning to the network with a new series that puts the focus back on his busy professional and personal life.

Bravo announced “Still Flipping Out,” which follows Lewis as he manages his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy, his design business and the people working alongside him.

“The king of controlled chaos with a charged personality, Jeff is as outspoken as ever, but this time the mic is always on,” Bravo teased in its announcement. “As he works to balance his professional and personal lives, his trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him, and still somehow survive him.”

Lewis will be joined by chief of staff Shane Douglas, social media manager Annie Sharp, SiriusXM producer Jamison Scala, and housekeeper Aurora Chavez.

“Still Flipping Out’ premieres Monday, September 28, on Bravo.