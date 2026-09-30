Paige DeSorbo Reveals How Freezing Her Eggs Changed Her Approach to Dating

Paige DeSorbo is taking some of the pressure off her future.

The “Giggly Squad” co-host opened up about dating, starting a family and her decision to freeze her eggs during the Season 4 premiere of Khloé Kardashian‘s “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

During their wide-ranging conversation, DeSorbo explained that freezing her eggs helped change the way she thinks about her timeline for having children.

DeSorbo, 33, knows she wants to become a mother eventually, but she does not want that goal to force her into making a relationship decision before she is ready.

Paige DeSorbo Froze Her Eggs With Her Future in Mind

DeSorbo told Kardashian that she had already frozen her eggs, giving herself another option as she thinks about motherhood.

The decision has allowed her to approach dating without feeling like she needs to find a partner simply because she wants children in the future.

That perspective fits with how DeSorbo has approached other major life decisions. She explained that she remains extremely close with her family and regularly turns to her parents for guidance.

Later in the interview, DeSorbo described her parents as her primary sounding board despite having agents, managers and “Giggly Squad” co-host Hannah Berner as a business partner.

“I call them for every business decision,” DeSorbo said, explaining that she often wants to compare their initial reaction with her own instincts.

Her relationship with her older brother has also shaped what she wants from a future partner.

DeSorbo revealed that she has kept a list of qualities she wants in a future husband since she was around 20. At the top is someone who gets along with her brother.

She recalled previously dating someone whom her brother did not connect with, which made her consider how a serious relationship could eventually affect their family’s ability to spend time together.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Khloé Kardashian and Paige DeSorbo Talk About Motherhood

Kardashian and DeSorbo also connected over the complicated emotions that can accompany creating a family of your own.

DeSorbo told Kardashian that she has previously discussed how difficult it can feel to leave the family someone grew up with and begin building a new one.

For DeSorbo, having such a close relationship with her parents and brother makes that transition feel especially significant.

She also told Kardashian that seeing her as a mother makes her excited about eventually having children herself.

Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson. During the conversation, she revealed that True frequently asks for a sister and joked that she still has an embryo frozen.

The discussion became one of several ways Kardashian and DeSorbo bonded during the Season 4 premiere, which also covered their careers, reality television experiences, friendships and life in their 30s.

For DeSorbo, there may not be one rigid schedule for what comes next. Freezing her eggs has instead given her more room to approach dating, relationships and her hopes for motherhood on a timeline that feels right for her.