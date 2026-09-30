Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Dolly Parton Taught Her About Fame

Khloé Kardashian walked away from her conversation with Dolly Parton with more than just another memorable podcast episode.

More than a year after sitting down with the country music legend, the Good American founder says something about Parton’s approach to fame felt surprisingly familiar: she understood exactly how the public saw her, leaned into it and never seemed embarrassed by the larger-than-life image she had created.

EntertainmentNow previously covered Khloé Kardashian’s Dolly Parton interview, including their candid discussion about faith, glamour and Parton’s unmistakable public persona.

Now, Kardashian says Parton’s ability to be “in on the joke” reminded her of the way she and her own famous family have learned to navigate life in the spotlight.

Khloé Kardashian Saw Herself and Her Family in Dolly Parton

Play

Kardashian reflected on her July 2025 “Khloé in Wonder Land” conversation with Parton during a new interview with People. “She was angelic and majestic and positive,” Kardashian said.

But one quality particularly stood out. Kardashian said she admired the way the deceased singer embraced what she described as a “caricature of herself,” rather than trying to distance herself from the glamorous hair, clothes and personality that had become synonymous with her public image.

Parton “loved it and leaned into it and made no apologies for it,” Kardashian explained. That self-awareness reminded her of her own experience growing up in one of reality television’s most recognizable families.

“She’s in on the joke, and I always think me and my family are also in on the joke,” Kardashian told the outlet. Khloé Kardashian’s family has spent nearly two decades living much of its life publicly, beginning with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and continuing through “The Kardashians.”

For Khloé, Parton appeared to offer an example of how someone can understand the public perception surrounding them without allowing it to completely define who they are.

Dolly Parton Had Already Explained Why She Embraced Her Image

Kardashian’s latest reflection also connects directly to what Parton told her during their original podcast conversation. The July 10, 2025 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land” covered everything from Parton’s childhood and faith to glamour and staying grounded while living under constant public attention.

During their discussion, Parton made it clear that her highly recognizable appearance was never accidental. She even joked about looking like a “Jezebel” while explaining that her unconventional image could help her connect with people who might otherwise tune out what she had to say.

EntertainmentNow reported on Parton’s explanation at the time, including her belief that people with highly visible platforms could use them to reach audiences in unexpected ways.

That helps explain why Kardashian now sees Parton’s exaggerated public image differently. The glamour was not simply something happening around Parton. She understood it, participated in it and used it deliberately.

The 42-year-old podcast host said she respected that Parton “just did what she loved to do,” regardless of how others perceived it.

Their conversation ultimately became particularly meaningful to Kardashian. She traveled to Tennessee for the interview and now believes she may have hosted one of Parton’s final podcast appearances before the singer died in August at age 80.

Following Parton’s death, EntertainmentNow covered Kardashian’s emotional tribute, in which she reflected on how fortunate she felt to have personally known someone she had admired for years.

Khloé Kardashian Says Fame Changed When Social Media Arrived

Play

Parton’s attitude toward public perception also appears to have resonated with Kardashian because of her own evolving relationship with criticism. Kardashian told People that when her family first became famous, social media did not dominate celebrity culture the way it does today.

Negative coverage existed, but she said avoiding it could be as simple as not visiting certain blogs. As social media expanded, criticism became much harder to escape because people suddenly had direct access to celebrities through their phones.

Kardashian admitted she once took cruel comments extremely personally and felt singled out by attacks on her appearance. Eventually, however, she began looking at the pages of celebrities she considered beautiful and admired. She noticed that they were receiving similarly harsh comments.

That realization changed how she viewed the criticism. Rather than assuming every negative remark reflected something uniquely wrong with her, Kardashian concluded that online cruelty often says more about the person posting it.

That perspective helps explain why Khloé Kardashian and Dolly Parton conversation continues to stand out to her more than a year later.

Parton spent decades turning the things that made her distinctive into part of her appeal rather than apologizing for them. For Kardashian, who has experienced relentless public commentary about herself and her family, that willingness to embrace the joke without becoming consumed by it may have been one of Parton’s most relatable lessons about fame.