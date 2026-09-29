Freida Parton Shares Name Dolly Parton Picked Out For Her Child

Freida Parton has shared the name Dolly picked out for her daughter, Jada Star, in a sweet post made to Facebook over the weekend. Though Dolly never had any children of her own she loved her nieces and nephews dearly, and even suggested a name for Jada that was put into consideration.

What Name Did Dolly Choose?

Freida made a post to Facebook in honor of ‘Daughter’s Day’ a few days late, gushing about her little girl Jada. The post shows both mother and daughter sitting together on a bed, smiling at one another.

Freida started off the post’s caption with an apology for making the post for Jada so late, saying she had been busy celebrating Dolly’s one month anniversary since passing away.

She began: “I’m so sorry I’m so late in posting about Daughter’s Day today. I’ve been busy honoring my sister’s legacy as it’s also Dolly Parton Day.”

Freida then delved into gushing about how excited she was to welcome Jada into the world, as well as how excited she was to let Dolly know. She continued: “Jada Star – I love you so much! The day you were born was truly the best day of my life! You were healthy, and I was so grateful! Dolly called, and was so excited that I was the first girl to have a girl.”

Frieda then revealed that Dolly wanted to be the one to name Jada, and that she offered up the name “Jada Starlene”. This was then shortened to “Jada Star”, which holds a sweet meaning to both of the Parton sisters.

The post continued to say: “Dolly said she wanted to name you and she said “I want to name her Jada Starlene!” I said, “I love Jada, but let’s shorten Starlene to Jada Star because she is going to be a wonderful and great star in our family.”

“You are such a wonderful singer and also a great songwriter. You are my favorite songwriting partner and you’re my favorite child! I did not want any more children because I already had the best.”

Freida rounded off the post by gushing: “I love you all the way to the moon and back, and I always will! You are truly my girl. I love you more than life itself! You are my greatest treasure.”

Dolly Parton Passing Away

Cassie’s (one of Dolly’s sisters) son, Bryan Sever, shared the news of Dolly’s passing on August 25 via a video posted online. Floods of tributes poured in after the post went live, with Dolly’s team confirming a matter of hours after it was made that she had passed away due to cancer.

In addition to sweet tributes online many honors were carried out in Dolly’s memory including Niagara Falls being lit up pink, American flags being lowered to half mast by order of Donald Trump, and more.

We wish Dolly’s loved ones all the best as they continue to navigate their grief. She will always be deeply cared for and remembered here on Earth.



