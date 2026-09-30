‘Summer House’ Star Excitedly Announces ‘New Chapter’ After ‘Dream Come True’ Moment

Bravo star Jesse Solomon just made a major life change. The “Summer House” star has revealed he’s embarking on a new chapter, and can’t wait to take fans along on this journey with him.

Jesse Solomon Announces Major Life Change That’s a ‘Dream Come True’

Taking to Instagram, Solomon posted a video of himself shirtless, smiling, and basking in the sunshine. The Bravo personality revealed he was now a homeowner in Los Angeles.

“Guys, I did a thing. I bought my dream house in LA. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful I was able to do it, and I’m gonna show you guys the whole journey. I can’t wait to show you the house. I’m so grateful that I was able to buy this house. It’s like, honestly, a dream come true,” the musician shared.

Solomon went on to share some of his plans for the house and that he wants fans right there with him as he begins this next phase of his life.

“I’m gonna turn the guest house into a music studio. I’m gonna take you along for the ride, so let me know if there’s any content you guys wanna see. We’re gonna learn how to interior design. We’re gonna end up in Arch Digest. We’re gonna maybe get handy, fix a couple things around the house, so I love you guys, I’m so grateful. I’ve always wanted to live in LA. I think it’s gonna be great for my music,” he expressed.

“Summer House” fans don’t need to worry, Solomon isn’t leaving the hit Bravo show or New York City. Solomon revealed he will be back and forth between the two coasts. He reiterated his excitement over his new role as a homeowner.

In his caption, Solomon expressed his excitement over the “new chapter” and his gratitude for the fans. Solomon made it clear that fans played a big part in making this dream happen.

Fans and Familiar Faces React to Jesse Solomon’s Big News

The comments section was filled with familiar faces responding to Solomon’s message. Kyle Cooke couldn’t help but make a joke at Solomon’s expense, writing, “You had me up until the get-handy part. No chance! Hahah kidding love you and congrats!”

Scheana Shay’s husband and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies said, “Let’s gooooo.” “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan replied, “Congratulations 😍😍😍.” Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick stated, “Congratulations man.”

One fan shared, “Welcome to the neighborhood! From the Hamptons to Hollywood! A different fan wondered, “Are we going to see you on The Valley next?!? 🔥🎉 That would be amazing.” Several fan comments congratulated Solomon on being a homeowner and a part-time LA resident.

The exciting news comes after Solomon seemingly went Instagram official with his rumored girlfriend Jane Motion, who he met on “Summer House” Season 11. The upcoming season of “Summer House” wrapped filming over Labor Day weekend following the West Wilson and Amanda Batula scandal earlier this year. Cooke and have shared that Season 11 of “Summer House” was one of the best ever.

“Summer House” Season 11 will premiere on Bravo in early 2027.