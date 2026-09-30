The Iconic Mansion From One of Taylor Swift’s Most Famous Music Videos Is Up for Auction

Oheka Castle, which is the iconic Long Island mansion that served as the location for Taylor Swift’s 2014 music video “Blank Space,” is officially heading to auction.

The house will be sold through Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, with the auction scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Dominick Hotel in Manhattan. The mansion spans more than 110,000 square feet, with 127 rooms, and 23 acres on the Gold Coast, and was built between 1914 and 1919.

“There is simply no comparable property in the American real estate market,” Concierge Auctions CEO and co-founder Chad Roffers said.

The grounds also include nine reflecting pools and three fountains throughout the beautiful gardens.

The song was part of her album 1989, with the video featuring Swift portraying a wealthy and obsessed lover whose relationship falls apart.

Swifties React To The News

“I need a Swiftie to buy this place and let people come stay there,” one fan wrote.

“@taylorswift … My bday is coming up, this would a perfect gift for me🥺,” another fan joked.

“if i owned this i’d constantly pretend like i’m in the blank space music video,” a fan said.

“That’s it. How do we do a swiftie group purchase and turn it into a hotel?,” one person commented.

“@killatrav @taylorswift y’all could do something crazy 😂,” another person posted.



Taylor Swift Honored Dolly Parton At VMAs

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Swift recently dropped “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” and just shortly after, she also won the most coveted award at the VMAs.

The singer was honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors, which was followed by the premiere of her music video “Patient Zero.” Then, Swift beat out Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” GENER8ION’s “STORM starring Yung Lean,” Madonna’s “Confessions II – The Film,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears,” to win Video of the Year for “Fate of Ophelia.”

And as she accepted the award, Swift paid tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80 on Aug. 25

“I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Swift said. “Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich.”

“Listening to her songs, it’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life, every single time you hear what she’s written. And she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans,” she continued. “I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them,” she said. “I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time. And thank you for this amazing moment, I love you all.”