Taylor Swift Honors the ‘Ultimate Showgirl Dolly Parton’ In Emotional Moment At 2026 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift won the most important award of them all at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and honored a music icon in the process.

The singer was honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors, which was followed by the premiere of her music video “Patient Zero.” Then, Swift beat out Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” GENER8ION’s “STORM starring Yung Lean,” Madonna’s “Confessions II – The Film,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears,” to win Video of the Year for “Fate of Ophelia.”

She took the stage, hugged Snoop Dogg, and began her acceptance speech by thanking her fans for voting for the iconic video. But one of the most memorable parts was when Swift honored Dolly Parton.

Taylor Swift Calls Dolly Parton The ‘Ultimate Showgirl’

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Parton passed away at the age of 80 on Aug. 25, leaving behind an incredible legacy. And Swift is one of the many who have paid tribute to the singer.

“I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Swift said. “Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich.”

“Listening to her songs, it’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life, every single time you hear what she’s written. And she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans,” she continued. “I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them,” she said. “I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time. And thank you for this amazing moment, I love you all.”

Taylor Swift Debuts Her New Music Video

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Ahead of the VMAs, Swift released an expanded version of her last album, The Life of a Showgirl, which included four new songs. Among them were “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.”

And at the award show, Swift dropped the music video for “Patient Zero,” which included stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. She directed the video, but it also included the work of Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who worked on films such as The Revenant, Birdman, and Gravity.

And fans loved every second of it!

“LITERALLY FELT EVERY EMOTION POSSIBLE WHILE WATCHING THIS,” one fan posted.

“THE ENDING WAS INSANEEEE TAYLOR SWIFT YOU ARE A MASTERMIND,” another fan wrote.

“JUST WOW. SPEECHLESS. THIS WOMAN KEEPS OUTDOING HERSELF!,” a fan commented.

“The ending!!! My jaw was on the floor! Absolutely brilliant! 🫶❤️‍🔥⚡️,” one person said.

“THAT WAS LITERALLY LIKE WATCHING AN OSCAR AWARD WINNING FILM IN THE CINEMA I’M SICK TAYLOR SWIFT YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT 13/10 NO NOTES,” another person stated.