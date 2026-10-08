Anne Hathaway Jumps to Tom Cruise’s Defense

Anne Hathaway is showing some love to Tom Cruise and his latest movie, “Digger,” despite its rocky start at the box office. The 43-year-old actress recently gave the film a glowing review, praising the black comedy even as it struggled to win over critics during its opening weekend. On Oct. 7, Hathaway took to Letterboxd, a platform where users can rate and review movies, and gave “Digger” five stars. “I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious,” Hathaway wrote. She also encouraged audiences to give the movie a chance and form their own opinions. “It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me? 10/10,” she added. Hathaway’s support comes as her own new movie, “Verity,” which opened the same weekend as “Digger” on Oct. 2, enjoyed a much stronger box office debut, per Daily Mail. The thriller, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel and starring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, earned approximately $32.6 million domestically during its opening weekend, while Cruise’s film brought in about $8 million.

Anne Hathaway Isn’t the Only Star Praising Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’

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Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Digger” stars Cruise as an oil tycoon who causes an environmental disaster and then tries to fix it. The film also features John Goodman, Riz Ahmed and Sandra Hüller.

Despite its star-studded cast, the movie has received mixed reviews, earning a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, audiences have responded more positively, with the film holding a 73% audience score as of Oct. 8.

According to PEOPLE, Hathaway joined Letterboxd in April, but her review of “Digger” marked her first written review and first five-star rating on the platform.

Her review has since become one of the film’s most popular on the website.

Hathaway also wasn’t the only Hollywood star speaking highly of the movie.

Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Glen Powell called “Digger” “pure cinematic joy” in an Oct. 1 Instagram post after attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro also defended the movie on X, criticizing a negative headline that questioned whether seeing the film in theaters would change viewers’ opinions.

“Entirely Petty headline,” del Toro wrote. “Love it or not. And, yes, I do.”

Hathaway and Cruise are also expected to work together in an upcoming sequel to his 1990 racing movie, “Days of Thunder,” scheduled for release in 2028.

Tom Cruise Speaks Out Following ‘Digger’s’ Rough Opening Weekend

Cruise himself has remained positive about “Digger” despite its disappointing opening.

On Oct. 3, the 64-year-old actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film on social media and thanked everyone involved in bringing the project to life.

“Digger is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie reportedly cost at least $125 million to produce, making its opening weekend numbers particularly disappointing. It also received a C+ CinemaScore from audiences.

The film marks a change of pace for Cruise, who has spent much of his recent career starring in action movies, including the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

During a conversation following a Los Angeles screening of “Digger,” Cruise spoke about his hopes for the movies he makes.

“My hope is always that the films would do well enough that I would have that opportunity to do it again,” he said.

Cruise did not directly address the disappointing ticket sales in his social media post. Instead, he focused on his appreciation for the cast and crew.

“Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work and joy,” he wrote. “The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”