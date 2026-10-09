Borat’s Back in Hilarious New Trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s Latest ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’

With Sacha Baron Cohen reviving Ali G for his latest movie, the British comedian is also resurrecting another of his best-known comic creations.

A new trailer for the upcoming “Ali G: Who Iz I?” opens with a special message from Borat Sagdiyev, spokesman for the Kazakhstan Ministry of Information.

The Return of Borat

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In the message, Borat announces that “the Kazakh Film Commission — KFC — and Kazakh Department of Language — KD Lang — have grave warning about new Ali G movie-film from dastardly Sacha Cohen.”

He continues by insisting, “There have been reportings that this film is racist. We have seen it … and sadly, it is not.”

Borat then goes on to share some supposed inside dirt about the making of the movie.

“Cohen made this documentary by infiltrating American society undiscovered for past two years,” Borat adds.

“How did he do this? By shapeshifting, of course, into three different devils. First, Ali G, a white nincompoops who steal mannerisms from the popular musical genre hippity hops,” Borat declares, followed by a clip of Ali G insisting that the do-rag originated in China, because that’s what it says on the label.

“Secondly, as a member of a terrorist hate group called Liberals,” Borat notes, with the trailer then cutting to a clip of a new Cohen character, a paunchy, middle-aged balding guy with a ponytail.

Borat then introduces Cohen’s third character, Colonel Eran Morad, a character first introduced in Cohen’s HBO series “Who Is America?” — and whom Borat describes as having “muscles almost as big as my wife.”

Borat concludes by declaring, “Kazakhstan very angry by this movie film and will not show it in either of our two cinemas. We ask you please, for the sake of decency and humanity, join our boycott. We urge you do not watch this movie film in cinemas October 23rd.”

A Top Secret Project

Amazon MGM Studios

Back in July, reports began to emerge that Cohen was reviving Ali G for a new movie that he’d been filming in secret.

In an interview with British talk show host Jonathan Ross, Baron Cohen gave a rare interview as himself, as opposed to one of his many characters, to reveal how he came to develop the Ali G character.

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Discussing the origins of Ali G, who first appeared in the 1990s on British comedy series “The Eleven O’Clock Show,” Baron Cohen recalled wanting to create a character so dimwitted that people could only marvel at his stupidity while revealing themselves in their answers to his ridiculous questions.

“I said, what about this character, and came up with the name Ali G. So if you were talking to some very important upper-class person, they’d think that he could actually be that thick, so we were playing to their prejudices,” he said, explaining how Ali G could exploit the innate politeness of the British.

“So what I’d do is I’d go into the room and someone like Pat Buchanan — he was a Republican presidential candidate … So in America they were even more polite. So Pat Buchanan, the idea was I’d try and convince him that I was an idiot before the cameras rolled,” he explained.

Per the film’s synopsis, “Ali G: Who Iz I” finds the character “shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child’s very existence. Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film, ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ marks his directorial debut and will be released in theatres on October 23 by Amazon MGM Studios.”