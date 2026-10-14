Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Bring Back ‘Mummy’ Magic in First Photos Together From ‘Mummy 4’

It has been 25 years, but Rick O’Connell and Evelyn are finally back together.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz were photographed filming side by side in London on Tuesday, October 13, marking the first time the longtime co-stars have been seen together on the set of the upcoming fourth “Mummy” movie.

Fraser, 57, and Weisz, 56, smiled as cameras rolled on the highly anticipated sequel, according to photos Page Six obtained.

Their reunion is especially nostalgic for fans who have waited more than two decades to see the pair share the screen again.

When Did Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Last Appear Together?

The actors first teamed up in 1999’s “The Mummy,” with Fraser playing adventurer Rick O’Connell and Weisz playing Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan.

Getty Rick O”Connell (Brendan Fraser) must save Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and the rest of the world from the 3,000 year-old curse in “The Mummy.” 1999 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The movie turned their characters’ unlikely partnership into a romance. Fraser and Weisz returned for 2001’s “The Mummy Returns,” where Rick and Evelyn are married and raising their son.

That was the last time the pair appeared together in the franchise.

Fraser returned for 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” but Weisz did not. Maria Bello took over Evelyn’s role in the third film.

What Did Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Wear on Set?

The new photos offer fans their clearest glimpse yet of Rick and Evelyn together again.

Weisz wore a belted maroon coat with a coordinating skirt and black pumps, with her curly hair pulled away from her face. Fraser wore a more casual look: a green flannel shirt layered under a corduroy jacket, dark jeans, and boots.

Both stars had previously been photographed working on the movie separately in England in September.

Fraser was spotted filming at a former military base in Suffolk, while Weisz was seen shooting scenes in London.

Who Is Returning for the New ‘Mummy’ Movie?Variety officially confirmed

Variety confirmed Fraser and Weisz’s return earlier this year, after reports of their involvement first surfaced in November 2025.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence, are directing the movie.

The outlet reported that John Hannah, who played Evelyn’s brother Jonathan in the earlier films, is also returning.

Fraser previously made clear just how much the comeback meant to him.

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“We’re gonna get the band back together,” he told Jimmy Fallon in May while discussing the project.

When Will ‘The Mummy 4’ Be Released?

Fans will not have to wait as long as originally expected.

Deadline reported in April that Universal initially scheduled the still-untitled fourth “Mummy” installment for May 2028, but the studio later moved its theatrical release up to Friday, October 15, 2027.

Fraser has been hoping for another adventure as Rick for years.

Speaking about the project in 2025, he said, “It’s time to give the fans what they want.”

Now, with Fraser and Weisz finally standing together in front of the cameras again, that long-awaited “Mummy” reunion is officially becoming a reality.