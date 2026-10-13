Nick Reiner Received a 6-Figure Sum from Rob & Michele’s Trust Days After Tragedy: Report

Nick Reiner received $350k from a trust set up by his parents shortly after the tragic December 2025 incident in which he is accused of stabbing them to death, TMZ reports.

Getty Nick Reiner with his parents Rob and Michele in 2013.

The report, published October 13, says the money went towards paying Alan Jackson, the powerhouse attorney Nick hired three days after his parents’ deaths.

Jackson did around two weeks of work for Nick before dropping withdrawing as the 32-year-old’s representation. The story notes Nick has been trying to rehire Jackson, but needs access to his trust in order to pay him.

TMZ notes they previously reported Nick took both Paul Kanin, who previously controlled the trust, and the trust’s current administrator, alleging they were improperly withholding the money from him.

Nick Reiner’s Trustee Argues ‘Slayer Statute’ Should Block a Payout, But Nick’s Attorney Has Pushed Back

On August 15, People reported Nick was being blocked from accessing the money in his trust due to California’s “slayer statute,” which blocks anyone who “feloniously and intentionally kills another person” from inheriting or profiting from the victim’s death.

Nick is charged with killing his parents after they were found deceased from stab wounds on December 14, 2025. He had a long history of mental health issues, and had recently had his psychiatric medication changed in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

In the August report, People says Jodi Montgomery, who took over control of the trust after Kanin’s departure, has blocked Nick from accessing any more of the money, and argued that the outcome of the criminal proceedings against Nick should determine the fate of the trust.

Montgomery was previously involved in Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship case, serving as temporary conservator over her person from 2019 until the conservatorship was terminated in 2021. Montgomery then oversaw a “care plan” for Spears until 2023.

Nick’s current attorney, Anita P. Wu, is arguing that the slayer statute shouldn’t block Nick from accessing the money without a determination of his guilt.

Nick Reiner’s Former Attorney Alan Jackson Says Nick’s Trustee Should Act in His ‘Best Interests’

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Over the summer, Jackson spoke to TMZ and shared his viewpoint about the issue of Nick’s trust. He said, “Nick Reiner had a trust. He had a trust well before the passing of his parents. That trust is an irrevocable trust that is his money. It’s in the name of a trustee. He is the beneficiary. That trustee has a duty and an obligation to see to that trust in the best interests of his client, and that client is one person. That’s Nick Reiner.”

Jackson called the fact that the money is being withheld from Nick “wildly unfair” and doubled down on insisting “that is Nick’s money.”

In January 2026, after stepping down as Nick’s attorney, Jackson told Billy Bush that Nick is “not guilty” under the laws of the state of California. He said it was important to “make sure the public understood that” as he stepped away.

He said he could not comment on the reason he withdrew from the case, calling it “confidential.”