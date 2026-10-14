Elizabeth Hurley Sparks Engagement Rumors With Billy Ray Cyrus After Showing Off Diamond Ring

Elizabeth Hurley has fans wondering whether she’s ready to become Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife.

The actress caught attention Monday after posting photos from the set of “The ‘Burbs” on Instagram. Among the behind-the-scenes snapshots was a picture of Hurley, 61, relaxing in her trailer in a white waffle robe with a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Fans Are Wondering if Wedding Bells Are Coming

The jewelry was hard to miss, prompting one follower to question whether the actress had a new title.

“So should we be calling you by Mrs. Cyrus or Mrs. Fisher?” the fan commented.

Hurley’s character in the production is named Bev Fisher, and the ring could be part of her on-screen wardrobe. Neither she nor Cyrus has confirmed an engagement.

Still, the photos have renewed interest in the couple’s relationship, which surprised some observers when they went public in April 2025.

Hurley recently explained why she believes she and the country singer make a good match, despite their differences. Speaking on the Oct. 9 episode of “The SheerLuxe Podcast,” she described how their romance developed after an earlier encounter.

The pair first crossed paths while filming the 2022 holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise.” At the time, Cyrus was married to Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and Hurley said there was no romantic connection between them.

“Absolutely nothing happened. I was never alone with him. We certainly didn’t even hold hands,” Hurley recalled.

Their relationship took a different turn when they reconnected several years later. Cyrus finalized his divorce from Firerose in 2024, before he and Hurley went public with their romance the following year.

Hurley Dishes on Cyrus

Although Hurley recognizes that people may view them as an unexpected couple, she sees plenty of common ground.

“But then a few years later, we met up again and it I can see [why] it’s an unlikely pairing in some ways. But then it isn’t really in some ways either because we’ve both had quite similar lives,” she said.

Their shared experiences as entertainers have helped bring them together. Both have spent considerable time traveling for work and have moved away from major cities in favor of a quieter lifestyle.

“Neither of us really go out much unless we have to because it’s work,” Hurley explained.

She also joked that the pair have a surprising physical similarity.

“We have the same hair. Well, identical hair apart from his beard. We’re actually like twins,” she said.

That doesn’t mean they agree on everything. Hurley described Cyrus as “vague” at times and teased him for wandering around the kitchen without knowing how to cook.

“There are differences, but because we both like sort of snuggling up, we’re actually quite similar,” she added.

Cyrus, who is the father of Miley Cyrus, has been married three times. Hurley was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, with their divorce finalized in 2011.

For now, the diamond on Hurley’s finger remains a mystery. Until either star addresses the speculation, fans will have to wait to learn whether the couple is planning a trip down the aisle.