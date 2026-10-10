After 12 Years of Marriage, George & Amal Clooney Still Feel ‘Very Lucky’ They Found Each Other

A dashing movie star and a crusading human rights lawyer may have seemed to be an odd pairing, but after 12 years of marriage it’s clear that George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are the ideal couple.

The pair were on hand for this year’s edition of the Albies, held at London’s Natural History Museum by the Clooney Foundation for Jusice, the fifth annual ceremony celebrating people who have demonstrated a commitment to social justice and advocating for human rights.

The Secret to Their Marriage

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Ink red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival Venice Italy.

During the event, the “Jay Kelly” star and his spouse spoke with People about their marriage.

Explaining the secret to their successful marriage, Amal said, “If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there.”

Her husband jokingly added, “She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course.”

He then got serious, admitting that he continued to feel grateful that, despite their differring backgrounds and vocations, they had managed to step into each other’s lives. “No, we’re just … We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other,” he said.

When asked what it is they most love about each other, George responded “That’s a longer, longer show.”



‘At a Loss for Words’

Last month, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star was honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

While accepting his award, in his speech Clooney sweetly paid tribute to his wife.

“I am at a loss for words to describe how much I love my wife,” he said during the event, via a video shared by People.

“How proud I am of her,” he added.

He also joked that he was proud of “at least one of” their children, eliciting laughter from the audience.

“By the way, my two kids are the only two people that thought I was good in ‘Batman,’” he quipped.

A Surprising New Career Move

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Meanwhile, the actor is in the midst of embarking on a new career path that is far removed from Hollywood.

As the Daily Mail reported, Clooney is partnering with Canadian hotelier Graham Porter for a new business venture, an Italian restaurant in the village of Cotignac in the South of France.

The village is situated approximately 20 kilometers from Domaine du Canadel, the wine estate near Brignoles that Clooney and and Amal purchased back in 2021. Porter owns the nearby Lou Calen hotel,

Per the Mail, the restaurant is scheduled to host its grand opening at some point in spring 2027.

Renovations are reportedly underway at the site, which was previously home to another restaurant, Les 3 Marches.

The name of the new eatery has yet to be revealed, as has the identity of its chef of the restaurant’s meny.

However, local reports stated that Cotignac Mayor Jean-Pierre Véran confirmed Clooney’s involvement in the new venture.