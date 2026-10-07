Glenn Scarpelli Shares Throwback Photo With ‘One Day at a Time Sister’ and Her Rocker Husband

For fans who grew up in the golden era of 1980s television and stadium rock, Glenn Scarpelli just delivered the ultimate trip down memory lane.

The former child actor, best known for playing Alex Handris on “One Day at a Time,” took to social media to share a throwback photo featuring his former co-star Valerie Bertinelli and her late husband, guitar icon Eddie Van Halen. The candid shot instantly transported fans back to a magical crossover moment where Hollywood sitcom stars collided directly with rock and roll royalty.

Glenn Scarpelli Remembered Eddie Van Halen on the Day of His Passing

On , Glenn Scarpelli posted a throwback photo of his castmate and “sister” Valerie Bertinelli and her then-husband, rock and roll star Eddie Van Halen. The undated image showed the trio having some fun for the camera.

Scarpelli began, “6 years ago Ed went home to Rock God Heaven. My thoughts are with Val and Wolfie today.”

He continued, “I loved Eddie very much. He was so down to earth. I saw him as a brother-in-law of sorts since Val has always felt like a sister I never had.”

“I treasure this picture because he picked me up and played me like a guitar; I felt honored,” the actor added.

He concluded, “Valerie and I were definitely caught off guard!! lol… Keep wailing, Ol’ Friend. Your contribution to our planet is immeasurable. And the generosity you showed all of us that knew you was so special… and humbling. Rest in Peace, Ed. You live in the hearts of ALL of us.”

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65.

Fans Reacted to the Vintage Snapshot

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In response to the vintage snapshot Glenn Scarpelli shared on social media, fans flooded the comments section with their own fond memories of a simpler era in pop culture. The heartwarming post sparked an immediate wave of nostalgia, as followers eagerly celebrated both the beloved 1980s sitcom and the legendary rock couple captured in the frame.

“I love this photo!! What an awesome memory. I’ve always been a VH fan and I am glad Wolfie has those musical genes!! Thanks for sharing this pic and memory,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Thank you so much, Glenn, for sharing this incredibly cute and love-filled moment. As a kid, whenever I saw Eddie – interviews, videos, photos – I always sensed a warm heart and an incredibly grounded, unpretentious soul.”

“Love you Glenn Scarpelli! You are a gentleman. May you always cherish happy memories of your beloved friends. Thanks for sharing such a fun photo,” declared a third Facebook user.

A fourth social media user concluded, “Glenn Scarpelli you are so right & thanks for the awesome story, behind the picture!!”

Glenn Scarpelli may have stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight, but his love for television remains as strong as ever in Northern Arizona. Today, as founder and CEO of the Sedona Now Network, he produces local programming highlighting the region’s vibrant culture, all while hopping online to treat fans to nostalgic throwbacks and stories about his lifelong Hollywood friends.