Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter, 11, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad Wladimir Klitschko as He Scores Legal Win to Protect Her

A California judge has given Wladimir Klitschko temporary authority to protect the property of his former fiancée, Hayden Panettiere, for their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, who is her mother’s sole heir.

Local10 reported on Thursday, October 8, that a Los Angeles County judge granted Wladimir, 50, temporary guardianship of Kaya’s estate during a hearing. The move gives him legal standing to safeguard property connected to Hayden’s estate until a permanent administrator is appointed.

Hayden, 36, died on August 16 after being found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, ABC News reported.

A coroner’s report obtained by ABC News determined that her death was caused by an accidental overdose involving several drugs, including fentanyl.

Why Did Wladimir Klitschko Seek Emergency Legal Authority?

People reported in September that Wladimir filed an urgent petition after raising concerns that some of Hayden’s belongings could disappear before her estate is formally administered.

According to court documents obtained by Fox8, the filing warned, “There is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged, or dissipated.”

Getty Hayden Panettiere

His attorney, Diane Y. Park, told Judge Stephanie Santoro that an unidentified non-family member was believed to have taken items following Hayden’s death and attempted to sell some jewelry at a pawn shop.

Park also said certain property was being handled by law enforcement as part of the investigation into Hayden’s death.

What Powers Did the Court Give Wladimir Klitschko?

Santoro approved Wladimir as Kaya’s temporary guardian after hearing why immediate action was needed.

Park requested authority to “request” and “authorize” law enforcement assistance to investigate and recover property believed to have been misappropriated, according to Local10.

Court filings also indicated that action could be necessary involving the pawn shop, police agencies, and upcoming tax matters connected to Hayden’s estate.

Hayden’s mother, Lesley Vogel, filed paperwork consenting to Wladimir’s appointment.

Did Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko’s Daughter Appear in Court?

Kaya appeared remotely alongside her father during the hearing.

People reported today that the 11-year-old was briefly visible on camera and answered the judge’s questions, confirming her identity and whether she was with Wladimir.

Wladimir and Kaya have spent much of her life together, with Kaya living primarily with her father in Ukraine.

The former heavyweight boxing champion and Hayden began dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2013. Their daughter was born in 2014.

What Happens Next With Hayden Panettiere’s Estate?

Wladimir’s new role is temporary and meant to protect Kaya’s financial interests until the court appoints a permanent estate administrator.

His September 24 filing stressed that the request was focused on preserving property for his daughter rather than taking permanent control of Hayden’s estate.

The documents also alleged that Hayden and Wladimir had arranged security for her home before her death because an unnamed individual had gained unauthorized access.

For now, the court order gives Wladimir the authority to act if property belonging to Hayden’s estate is believed to be at risk, while the broader administration of her assets continues.