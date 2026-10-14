John Travolta Pens Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Kelly Preston on Her Birthday, ‘You Should Be So Proud’

Six years after his wife’s passing, actor and director John Travolta still fiercely loves her. The “Grease” star met actress Kelly Preston in 1987. They married four years later in 1991 and went on to welcome three children together.

On October 13, 2026, Kelly Preston would have celebrated her 64th birthday. Though she passed away in 2020, her friends and family are celebrating her life and memory this week.

John Travolta wrote a short, yet incredibly meaningful tribute to his wife to honor the occasion. Above all else, he believes Kelly Preston would be tremendously proud of their children.

John Travolta Remembers Kelly Preston on Her 64th Birthday

During their marriage, John Travolta and Kelly Preston welcomed two sons, Jett and Benjamin, and a daughter, Ella Bleu. Jett tragically passed away on a family vacation in 2009 at 16. Today, Ella Bleu is 26, while Benjamin will celebrate his 16th birthday in November.

If Kelly Preston were alive today, John Travolta believes she would feel so proud of their children.

“Look at your baby girl now Kelly!! Happy birthday, you should be so proud!!” the actor shared in an emotional Instagram tribute. He attached a video reel of their daughter exploring her modeling career and adult life.

Ella Bleu has always been interested in fashion and modeling. She made her debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, much to her family’s delight.

The 26-year-old replied in the comments, simply leaving three white heart emojis in honor of her mother.

“She’s the perfect mix of both you and Kelly!!” one fan gleefully replied in the comments.

“Happiest Heavenly Birthday Kelly!! I am sure you are absolutely beaming so brightly from above when you see your amazing family!! Thank you [for] the time we had you ❤️❄️🌸” another follower added.

Getty Actor John Travolta, wife actress Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Old Dogs” held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 9, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Ella Bleu was 20 when her mother passed away, while Benjamin was months shy of his 10th birthday. Though Kelly Preston departed this world, it was immediately clear how much she adored her children.

Ella Bleu Travolta Has Built a Successful Career

Getty John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta pose during the “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France.

This spring, John and Ella Bleu Travolta traveled to France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. As the 26-year-old made a grand public appearance, many fans couldn’t help but notice how much she resembled the late Kelly Preston.

In addition to modeling, Ella Bleu has started acting. She appeared in her father’s debut directorial film, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” as Doris, the flight attendant.

At the Cannes Film Festival, John Travolta received an Honorary Palme d’Or, a highly prestigious award given to directors, actors, and other entertainers who have made grand accomplishments in the world of cinema.

“So honored and so incredibly proud, ❤️” Ella Bleu honored her father at the event with a sweet Instagram post.

Though Kelly Preston has passed away, she would undoubtedly be beaming with pride and joy at her family’s accomplishments.