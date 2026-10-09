Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Looks So Happy in Rare Public Appearance After Leaving Hollywood

Amber Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, but she has since moved away from Hollywood, preferring a life in Spain away from the spotlight. It is rare to get a glimpse into her life, but that came three days ago, when she posted photos on Instagram of herself looking so happy.

Amber Heard Shares Glimpse Into Her Life

The photos include one of her smiling and celebrating after she ran a half marathon in San Sebastián. She finished the 21-kilometer race in good time. In the caption, Heard shared her thoughts, writing, “First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti. 21 kilometers in 1:39 min!!”

Fans reacted to the post, praising the “Aquaman” actress in the comment section. “You’re such an inspiration!! Congratulations!” a comment reads. “So proud of you queen!!! keep your head up you are so loved,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Love you ughhhh. Hope you are proud of you!,” “You are incredible!!,” and “real life superhero, there’s really nothing you can’t do. So proud of you!!!!”

Amber Heard Moves Away From Hollywood

Heard moved to Spain in 2023 after her high-profile and televised defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. In May 2023, it was reported that Heard had left Hollywood. “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff wrote. “A friend said: ‘She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.’”

She continued, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.” The Daily Mail also reported that Heard had sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, the year before, getting almost double what she had paid for it.

Amber Heard Embraces Motherhood

Heard is raising her three children as a single mom. They are Oonagh Paige, who is five, and one-year-old twins Ocean and Agnes. In May 2025, she shared a rare glimpse into motherhood by posting a photo of her three children’s feet.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote in the caption. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

She continued, “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A.”