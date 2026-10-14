Inside Kevin Costner’s Quiet Life Outside the Spotlight

Kevin Costner has starred in memorable television and films, including “Yellowstone,” “The Bodyguard,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” and “The Highwayman.” He has 70 acting credits, per IMDb, and 30 producing credits, and Costner is someone who is greatly respected in the entertainment industry. But he is not always one to embrace the spotlight.

Kevin Costner’s Home Away from Hollywood

In 2025, The Hollywood Reporter described Costner as someone who “has never been an industry schmoozer.” The publication notes how he has mostly split his time between an “oceanfront compound in Santa Barbara and at his 160-acre ranch in Aspen.” The ranch is named Dunbar Ranch, after his character in the iconic 1990 Western film, “Dances with Wolves.”

“It’s built on land that was purchased at the turn of the century for just $30,000,” NickiSwift reports. Costner has had success with Westerns, and the publication claims that despite his “personal and professional life being rooted in the Western way of life, he doesn’t consider himself a real-life cowboy.” He reportedly once told “The Talks,” “I’m not afraid to do it. I may look like I know how to do it well, but I would never pretend that’s who I am.”

In a 2024 interview with People, Costner reflected on his life and his successes. “I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life,” he said. He added that he felt “lost” growing up, and was uncertain he would ever be a success.

“There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day, and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one,” he said.

Kevin Costner Reflects on His Career

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner spoke about his career and how taking on “Yellowstone” was perfect for him. “I’ve always made long movies. That’s been the rap on me, that my movies go on and on and on,” he joked. But typically, the actor has not acted in sequels or embraced franchises, and his reasoning is simple. “I don’t want to make a bad one and then make a third one to apologize for the second one,” he said. Despite this, he remained on “Yellowstone” for four and a half seasons before a dramatic exit in June 2024.

There is no denying Costner is an A-lister, but in a 2024 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, per Fox News Digital, he reflected on his career and how he believed he was “never going to make it.” He said, “Once I got through the door, I kind of went pretty fast. It wasn’t Tom Cruise sliding across the floor at 18. It was for me at 27, 28. I was a stage manager at Raleigh, working for $3.25, and Richard Gere and Mel Gibson and Nicolas Cage and Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. At a certain point, [I thought] maybe I wasn’t going to get the part.”