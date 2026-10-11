Kim Kardashian Mends Fences with Legendary F1 Reporter After Earlier Awkward Encounter Went Viral

Now that Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton are reportedly an item (at least according to their respective Instagram accounts), she’s become a frequent presence at F1 events.

That hasn’t always gone well, though. Back in June, Kardashian was attending the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco when she encountered Martin Brundle.

Brundle, a former F1 superstar-turned-reporter and broadcast, is a legendary figure for racing fans, famous for his now-iconic pre-race “grid walks” in which he speaks with celebrities in attendance at F1 events.

Kardashian, however, had no clue who he was; when he approached her and sister m and Khloé Kardashian with a microphone in hand, the “All’s Fair” star ignored his question and brushed past him, an awkward encounter than quickly went viral on social media.

A New Persepective

After being hit with backlash from racing fans for her apparently disrespect of an F1 legend, Kardashian had clearly gotten the memo when she was once again approached by Brundle at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Understanding the error of her ways, this time Kardashian was all smiles as she happily spoke with Brundle, even acknowledging her previous breaking of unofficial F1 protocol.

“Did I not know the rules, did we get off on the wrong foot?” she asked the reporter with a smile, who laughed off her earlier brush-off and continued his “grid walk” interview.

That led to a conversation about Formula 1, a sport that Kardashain admitted she hadn’t previously experienced until this year.

“F1 is amazing, fun and wild! It’s something I’ve never seen before, it’s amazing!” she gushed.

Brundle also asked her about Hamilton, with Kardashian responding, “Lewis is in great form, I’m just praying for the best tonight. He’s very confident and so am I!”

The Education of Kim Kardashian

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Back in June, Brundle strode up to Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé and asked, “How are you today?”

Rather than responding, Kardashian looked away and began chatting with someone else.

Despite that blatant snub, Brundle tried again. “Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?” he asked her.

Once again, she ignored his question, turning in the opposite direction to address her sister.

“So, we’re not talking today,” Brundle quipped to the cameras, realiizing the Kardashian sisters had utterly shut him down.

A few moments before that awkward encounter, reported The Independent, Brundle had been shoved by someone on the grid, and responded with irritated sarcasm, quipping, “Don’t push me mate, I’m nearly famous.”

While Kardashian may have had no idea who Brundle was, that certainly wasn’t the case with Formula 1 fans, who took to social media in droves to criticize her for snubbing Brundle.

“Some ‘celebrities’ need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they don’t want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol,” one comment read, as reported by Australia’s Nine.com.

“Didn’t we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle,” reads another comment. “Famous for absolutely nothing if any import, can’t carry an umbrella herself & she ignores Martin when talented sports persons & international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid.”

Thankfully, Kardashian has learned her lesson about the F1 grid, and all is forgiven.