‘Nashville’ Star Shares Emotional Details of Hayden Panettiere’s Memorial: ‘We All Just Bawled’

Connie Britton is reflecting on an emotional farewell to her former “Nashville” co-star Hayden Panettiere.

In a new People cover story published Tuesday, October 13, the 59-year-old actress shared details about Panettiere’s memorial service in Malibu and the heartbreaking moment she experienced alongside fellow cast members.

“We all just bawled,” Britton told the outlet. “I’m finding solace and connection within the community of people who still remain.”

Connie Britton Remembers ‘Nashville’ Co-Star Hayden Panettiere

Getty Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere

Britton and Panettiere starred together for six seasons on “Nashville” from 2012 to 2018, playing Rayna James and Juliette Barnes, respectively.

In the same People interview, Britton looked back on her experience on set with the late actress.

“I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help,” Britton shared. “Every time Yoby was on set and Hayden was there, she’d just stop everything. Everything became about Yoby. It just felt like sweetness.”

On August 18, Britton paid tribute to Panettiere in an emotional Instagram post, sharing photos of the late star.

“This was Hayden,” she captioned the post. “Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright. I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now.”

In her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” Panettiere opened up about the dynamics working with Britton on “Nashville.”

“I was 23 years old, and Connie was in her 40s with three Emmy nominations under her belt. She was also a new mom. This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I – not my character – was trying to compete with her,” Panettiere wrote, according to an excerpt shared by the Daily Mail.

Panettiere continued, “I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton.”

Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Memorial Service

Britton was among approximately 150 people who attended Panettiere’s funeral at Malibu Pacific Church.

She was also one of several speakers at the service, alongside Sanoe Lake, Brad Farkas, Allie Beattie, Evan Ross, Jeff Beacher, Marnie Alton, Kasey Kitchen and Ben Smith, per TMZ.

The service also featured performances by Chau Pan and Mathew Engst, as well as Kaala Clarke, Isabella D’Amore and Charles Esten.

Panettiere’s father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, attended the memorial, while her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, was absent. The actress’ on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were also not in attendance.

Meanwhile, Panettiere’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, was acknowledged in the program’s “Special Thanks” section.

Panettiere died on August 16 at age 36 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. An autopsy report released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office later determined that her death was an accidental overdose.