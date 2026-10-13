Heartbreaking New Details Emerge In The Passing of Beloved ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte

“Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte tragically passed away at the age of 34, and more information regarding his death continues to come out.

After TMZ initially reported that Mitte died by suicide, the news was confirmed by his representative in a statement to US Weekly. Brownsville Police Department also told People that they responded to an emergency call around 12:50 p.m. local time in Texas, where they found Mitte dead at the residence.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

RJ Mitte Opened Up About Being Overlooked For Roles Due To His Disability

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Along with his role in “Breaking Bad,” Mitte was also an advocate for disabled actors, as he had cerebral palsy, which he was diagnosed with at three years old. But in text messages obtained by the Daily Mail, Mitte was seen talking about the difficulties he faced in the industry due to his disability.

Over the course of eight years, Mitte sent messages to a longtime friend in which he talked about wanting to be looked at for his acting abilities. Still, all people could see were his disabilities and limitations.

“When I go for a part, they sometimes tell me that it’s not a character with a disability, and I’m like why can’t the character be disabled?” he wrote in a text dated April 7, 2017. “They get real uncomfortable when I say that.”

He wanted directors to be able to have a character with a disability in the show because it would add depth while not allowing the entire storyline to center around it. He proved that while playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s meth-dealing chemistry teacher character on “Breaking Bad.”

“I can do any role, but some of [the casting agents and directors] are (expletive) who won’t even look at me,” he wrote in another message. “I want to put them on blast, but I won’t now.”

Bryan Cranston Shared Heartbreaking Tribute To RJ Mitte

Cranston took to Instagram on Monday night, penning a heartfelt note to his television show, detailing their special bond.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Cranston began. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

He remembered the years he spent filming the AMC show alongside Mitte.

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community,” he continued. “All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life.Why?



“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…

But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

Mitte also shared an important message to anyone else who might be struggling.

“I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope,” he concluded.