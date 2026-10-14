Priscilla Presley Introduces New Family Member in Sweet Video

Priscilla Presley has given a senior rescue dog a new home after he was found living on the streets.

The 81-year-old businesswoman introduced her new companion, Toby, in an Instagram video Tuesday, Oct. 13, explaining how the 10-year-old dog came into her life and began adjusting to his new surroundings.

Presley Shared That Toby Is a Reacue

“This is Toby. He’s a rescue,” Presley said in the video as she gently rubbed the fluffy white dog’s ears while he rested in her lap. “He was on the streets, and somebody told me about him, and this person knows that I’m an animal lover and a dog lover, so she told me about Toby here.”

Presley said Toby’s condition was heartbreaking when she first encountered him. The dog looked much healthier in the video, but she explained that he had been starving and neglected before being rescued.

“As you see him now, he was not like this,” she said. “He was not taken care of. He was starving. And I could not believe… I don’t know how this dog got there. I don’t know if he ran away or not. I don’t know the background.”

Despite his difficult start, Toby appears to have settled comfortably into his new life. Presley said she has been patient with him as he adjusts and described him as an affectionate companion.

“We had a lot of patience with him because he is a rescue and he was rescued from the street, and he is 10 years old — which he doesn’t act like a 10-year-old,” she said.

Toby has already become a close companion to Presley, who revealed that he sleeps in her bed.

“He is adjusted. He is a gem. He has been so good,” she said. “He’s so loving and listens, and you know we have a lot of patience.”

Toby Is Already Friends With Her Other Dog

The new arrival has also found a friend in Presley’s other dog, Boz, a 15-year-old rescue.

Presley said the two senior dogs have accepted each other, despite the potential challenges of introducing a new animal into an established household.

“And I have another dog right over there sleeping,” she said, pointing out Boz.

The dogs “get along great,” Presley added, expressing surprise at how naturally their friendship developed.

“It just happens,” she said. “I don’t know how because usually you get a little fearful when you already have a dog, and my other dog here just accepted him very much and vice versa.”

Presley’s followers welcomed Toby in the comments, praising her for giving the older dog a second chance. Several commenters celebrated his transformation and encouraged others to consider adopting rescue animals.

Presley, the former wife of late music icon Elvis Presley, has long been an advocate for animals. Her latest adoption highlights the difference a loving home can make for an older pet.

For Toby, life on the streets is now behind him. With Presley and Boz by his side, the senior dog appears to have found a place where he can feel safe and loved.