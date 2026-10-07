Priscilla Presley Celebrates Granddaughters’ 18th Birthday With Rare Photo

Priscilla Presley is celebrating a major milestone for her granddaughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

The twins, the daughters of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood, turned 18, and their grandmother marked the occasion with a special birthday tribute on Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Priscilla, 81, shared a photo of the twins dressed in black as they posed with the beach in the background.

The Twins Look All Grown Up

“Happy birthday Harper & Finley ❤️,” she wrote over the image.

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom commented on the twins’ resemblance to members of their famous family.

“I can’t believe how much Harper favors you and how Finley looks like Lisa and a younger Elvis. Happy birthday x 2!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Happy Birthday girls! Now that is definitely strong Presley DNA-down to the 4th generation. Elvis would be in awe of his granddaughter’s. I hope the twins really understand the magnitude of blessing to be the granddaughter’s of Elvis Presley.”

“Wow! I haven’t really seen them “grown up,” but they look like Priscilla and Lisa Marie!” another fan wrote.

Others simply praised the family resemblance, with comments including “Strong Presley Genes” and “How beautiful Happy birthday.”

Harper and Finley were born in 2008 to Lisa Marie and Lockwood, who married in 2006. The couple later divorced in 2016.

The twins are Lisa Marie’s youngest children. She also shared daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough with her first husband, Danny Keough. Lisa Marie and Danny were married from 1988 to 1994.

Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. Lisa Marie died three years later at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Priscilla Previously Opened Up About How the Family Has Been

Since her daughter’s death, Priscilla has spoken openly about how the losses have affected the Presley family and changed their relationships with one another.

“It’s kind of separated us in a way because, you know, we would get together and have meals and, of course, you know, have family,” Priscilla said during a speaking engagement at Westgate Las Vegas in May with her son Navarone Garibaldi.

Priscilla also discussed how much the twins have changed as they have gotten older and begun building lives of their own.

“[The] girls are 18 now, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and, you know, do their thing. It’s been, even though we’re close — what?” she said.

Navarone, whom Priscilla shares with Marco Garibaldi, offered a different perspective during the conversation.

“I would disagree,” he said.

From Navarone’s point of view, Benjamin’s death was the “first thing that separated” the family.

Despite the changes and losses the family has experienced, Priscilla’s birthday tribute shows that Harper and Finley remain an important part of her life as they reach adulthood.

The twins have continued to largely stay out of the spotlight, but their 18th birthday gave Priscilla a chance to celebrate them publicly and share a glimpse of the young women they have become.