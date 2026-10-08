The Rules Richard Gere & His Wife Enforce in Their Home to Keep Their Kids Grounded

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Gere are making sure their young sons know that helping around the house is part of family life.

Alejandra, 43, shared a glimpse into Sundays at home with sons Alexander, 7, and James, 6, explaining that the boys are encouraged to cook, clean up and become increasingly independent.

The family’s approach is closely mirrors the Montessori education the children receive at school, with Alejandra bringing those same ideas into their home.

What Rule Do Richard Gere and Alejandra Have for Their Sons?

In a social media post, Alejandra explained that the children don’t just watch while meals are prepared. They are expected to get involved from beginning to end.

“We spend Sundays together as a family. The kids love helping out around the house, and cooking is one of their absolute favourite things to do. They go to a Montessori school, and I like to carry that approach to learning over at home: letting them join in, try new things, and do more and more on their own. They knead, they measure, and then they help clean up. Their help truly matters, and they know it.”

It is a routine that gives the couple’s sons a role in everyday household life while also teaching them practical skills.

How Does Cooking Bring Their Family Together?

Getty US actor Richard Gere poses with his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva

Alejandra also uses time in the kitchen to help Alexander and James connect with their Spanish heritage.

“This week we’re bringing a Spanish omelette to school to share a little piece of our culture with their classmates. Cooking brings families together, and it brings cultures closer, too,” she wrote.

The family previously spent a year living in Spain, where Alejandra was able to be closer to her relatives, friends and culture.

Richard spoke to People in November 2025 and reflected positively on that chapter of their lives, saying, “We had our family in Spain for one year. She was really happy, because [of] her family and friends and her culture and her city and food – all of it, all of the cultural great stuff – so that was fabulous.”

Who Are Richard Gere’s Children?

Richard and Alejandra welcomed Alexander in 2019, one year after they married, followed by James in 2020.

Both also have children from previous relationships.

Richard shares adult son Homer Gere with former wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra is also mom to son Albert Friedland from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland.

Homer has begun pursuing acting, giving Richard and his oldest son a new shared interest.

“He’s very good,” Richard told ExtraTV in June.

“I would have been just as happy if he wasn’t. And I could just say, ‘Homer, forget it.’ But he’s really good.”

What Has Richard Gere Said About Homer Gere’s Acting Career?

Getty Richard Gere and Homer Gere.

Richard has been supportive of Homer’s growing interest in the entertainment industry but does not appear to be pushing him toward any particular path.

“If he wants it, I’m sure he’s gonna have a wonderful career. But he’s 26 years old and he doesn’t have to make those kind of choices at this point,” Richard told Extra TV,

He added that acting has created a “whole other level of communication between he and I now.”

At home with his younger children, however, family life sounds much simpler: cooking together, pitching in and making sure even the smallest pair of hands knows its contribution counts.