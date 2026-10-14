‘Star Wars’ Star John Boyega Reveals He’s Been Secretly Married for Two Years and Is a Father — See the Pictures

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega is married. The 34-year-old actor spoke to The Guardian and revealed he tied the knot two years ago. Boyega made an even bigger admission when he announced that he and his wife, Lashontae “Tae” Heckard, were expecting their first child. The actor spoke glowingly of married life, saying it is “coming up two years” since he made things official with his life partner. Boyega has kept things away from the screen low-key, but had faced speculation over a possible romance before.

Although Boyega said his wife was expecting in The Guardian interview, the actor posted an update on Instagram. Here, he confirmed that he and his wife had already become parents “for a while.” The news comes on the heels of major updates in the actor’s life that fans were unaware of.

John Boyega And His Wife Have Welcomed A Child

John Boyega kept his personal life under wraps for years. Even so, the actor was linked with Lashontae “Tae” Heckard, which he hadn’t acknowledged until now. Fans had noticed the actress and model had changed her Instagram handle to Tae Boyega, although she didn’t elaborate on it either. Boyega’s The Guardian interview was the first time he confirmed marriage rumors.

The “Star Wars” actor spoke to the outlet to promote the release of the documentary, “Damilola: The Untold Story.” It follows the tragic passing of his 10-year-old friend when the actor was 8 years old. During the interview, Boyega spoke on fatherhood, announcing that he and Tae had been married for nearly two years already.

“I do think it’s important to reach back and tell people the grounded realities of your origins, because it wasn’t until I knew the grounded realities of other people’s origins that I decided to pursue something more,” Boyega told The Guardian about how he’s viewing fatherhood. “Us being parents is funny! I just want to make sure I’m present, I’m consistent and full of love.”

The actor didn’t elaborate on who his wife was or when the child would arrive in the interview. However, he uploaded an Instagram post shortly after the piece went live to confirm his married status.

Moreover, Boyega included pictures of himself and Tae during her pregnancy. His final post was a short reel of him caressing his newborn child.

John Boyega Proposed To His Wife The ‘Braveheart’ Way

John Boyega happily announced the birth of his child on Instagram. The “Star Wars” actor confirmed that he and Tae had become parents “for some time” before he made the big news. Additionally, he sent greetings to his sister, who is about to deliver her child as well.

“Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes.” Boyega captioned his Instagram post. “My sister is about to pop! Wish her well too! 🥰 Back to feeding this big baby!”

In The Guardian interview, the actor revealed how he proposed to Tae. Boyega said he asked, “Will you come with me?” in a bellowing voice while mimicking planting a sword into the ground.

Boyega keeps two sets of rings. The first is a two-toned band that he said has “sentimental” value. The second band is one he got after he had proposed.

“This is the one we decided to pick up spontaneously because I just wanted the ring on my finger, so we went to Walmart to get this,” Boyega indicated toward the two-toned band. “It was a lovely trip to Walmart. Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!”