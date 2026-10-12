Sylvester Stallone Honors ‘Rhinestone’ Costar Dolly Parton: ‘Most Amazing Person Ever’

Sylvester Stallone is remembering Dolly Parton not only as a beloved entertainer, but as the kind of person he believes simply cannot be replaced. Speaking with Extra on Monday, October 12, the actor reflected on his friendship with Parton while making their 1984 musical comedy “Rhinestone.”

Stallone, 80, said working with her never really felt like work. “I knew her really well. You know, funny, sweet, charming to everyone, a true anomaly.”

He added that even between takes, Parton’s energy never seemed to disappear.

What Did Sylvester Stallone Say About Dolly Parton?

Stallone recalled joking with Parton when the cameras weren’t rolling. “We would, in between scenes, I would do jokes and things, stupid things, and she would go nuts,” he told Extra.”I would actually become dizzy. So she was never, ever off. I love doing that film.”

The actor also revisited “Rhinestone” after Parton’s death and said watching it again gave him another chance to see his longtime friend.

“I know it got blasted, and I understand why, but I looked at it the other day just to see her again,” he said. “I go, it’s what it was. It was supposed to be a nonsense, fun thing, like what we were expecting, you know? So mission accomplished, and I truly loved her.”

How Did Stallone Describe Dolly Parton’s Legacy?

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Stallone ended his Extra interview with what may be his most emotional reflection.

“I mean, you’ll never see it again, you know what I mean? It’s a, done. One in eight billion, and gone. So thank God there’s so much memorabilia about her.”

He then summed up what Parton meant to him in just a few words:

“Most amazing person ever.”

Why Does ‘Rhinestone’ Mean So Much to Stallone?

Stallone has spoken warmly about “Rhinestone” several times since Parton’s passing. On Dolly Parton Day in September, he surprised fans by calling the movie one of his favorite projects.

“Believe it or not, Rhinestone is my favorite film I’ve ever done — besides Rocky, of course!” Stallone wrote on Instagram on September 25 — one month after Parton’s passing.

“Because it’s the one where Dolly and I just had a ball. And now I can’t find it streaming anywhere. This special movie needs to see the light of day! In honor of Dolly Parton Day, let’s get this on streaming.”

In another post, Stallone wrote, “I’ve worked with a lot of people in my life, but no one was like Dolly. The greatest! Filming Rhinestone was a fantastic experience!”

What Did Stallone Say After Dolly Parton’s Death?

Parton died on August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer. The next day, Stallone shared an emotional video remembering the country icon.

“She was a brilliant woman, so outgoing, so nice,” he said.

“She would come onto the set and say, ‘Hi, y’all,’ to every one of the crew members. Everyone loved her and I don’t think people realize what a brilliant mind she had. She was just incredible. I used to call her the Pioneer Woman that could do everything to survive.”

His newest comments carry the same sense of admiration.