Hank Azaria and Nathan Lane Reunite 30 Years After Iconic Comedy Film to Remember Robin Williams, Gene Hackman

In 1996, Robin Williams and Nathan Lane starred alongside many iconic actors and actresses, including Hank Azaria and Gene Hackman, in the beloved comedy film, ‘The Birdcage.”

And now, on the 30th anniversary, Lane and Azaria reunited, remembering the movie while also paying tribute to two of their late co-stars who have tragically passed away.

The first is, of course, Williams, who died on August 11, 2014, at his home in California. Williams was know as one of the best comedy actors, also having starred in films such as “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Night at the Museum,” and “Jumanji,” as well as voicing the genie in Disney’s “Aladdin,” along with Ramon and Lovelace in “Happy Feet.”

The second is Hackman, who died on February 18, 2025, at the age of 95 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The actor won two Academy Awards during his career, one of which was Best Actor in 1972 for playing Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in “The French Connection” (1971), and Best Supporting Actor in 1993 for playing Little Bill Daggett in “Unforgiven” (1992). He was also in “Hoosiers” (1986), “Superman” (1978), and “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967).

Remembering “The Birdcage”

“The Birdcage” (1996) is a comedy directed by Mike Nichols and adapted by Elaine May from the French play and film La Cage aux Folles. Williams starred as Armand Goldman, an openly gay owner of a South Beach drag club called The Birdcage. Albert, who was portrayed by Lane, is Armand’s long-term partner and also the star of the club.

The premise of the movie centers around Armand’s son Val, played by Dan Futterman, who announces he is engaged to Barbara, played by Calista Flockhart. The only problem: Barbara’s father is Kevin Keeley, portrayed by Hackman, who is an ultra-conservative, anti-gay Republican U.S. Senator.

Plagued by a scandal, Senator Keeley, along with his wife and Barbara, escapes the public eye and travels to visit Val’s family. But to win them over so Val and Barbara can marry, Armand has to act heterosexual with Val’s biological mother, Katherine, played by Christine Baranski, posing as his wife. He struggles with the decision to lie about his identity, while also wanting to help his son.

Nathan Lane Reflects On Working With Robin Williams

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Earlier this year, Lane appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, and reflected on the 30th anniversary of “The Birdcage,” while recalling what it was like to work alongside Williams. And with that, he revealed he wasn’t initially set to play the role of Albert.

“It was supposed to be Steve Martin and Robin. Robin was gonna play the part I played. Steve had another commitment, and Robin thought because he had played Mrs. Doubtfire, he should play the more subdued role,” Lane explained. “That’s why the part opened up.”

He went on to call Williams the “brilliant, most generous soul.”

“He was kind,” Lane said. “We did have a dinner after it was all over, and he did say to me, there were times when he watched and he thought, you know, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ Because, you know, I got to do a lot of fun things, but no one could have been more supportive and loving.”