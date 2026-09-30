Wynonna Judd Reveals She and Sister Ashley Judd Are ‘Taking a Break’ From Each Other

Sibling relationships can be complicated, especially in the case of two sisters who are both famous in their own rights.

That’s something that country music star Wynonna Judd is acknowledging in a candid new interview with People.

‘We’re Taking a Break’

While discussing her raw and personal new album, “The Hard Truth,” Judd admitted that her sister, actress Ashley Judd, hadn’t yet heard it.

As she told the magazine, she and her sister are not “connected” at the moment.

“We’re taking a break, which all families can relate to,” Judd told the magazine.

“She’s doing her thing,” she added, “and I’m doing mine.”

She Dismissed Rumors of Rift

Following the death of their mother, Naomi Judd, a Page Six report in 2022 claimed that there was a “rift” between the sisters as they “butted heads” over their late mother’s will.

At the time, she dismissed that rumor.

“Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna told People. “Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”

In fact, during that interview she insisted that their mother’s passing had only strengthened their bond as sisters.

“I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different because I’m an orphan,” she explained. “Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”

She added: “As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, ‘She was quite the character.'”

‘Honest and Vulnerable’

“The Hard Truth,” she told People, was cathartic to make, allowing her to confront some uncomfortable aspects of her life in what is

“I feel like this is the most honest and vulnerable I’ve ever been,” said Judd. “It’s there for everyone to hear. So there are some days I think, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ And then other days I think, ‘There comes a point in your life when you are ready to tell your testimony.’”

In the album, she gets particularly candid over her complicated relationship with mother Naomi, her musical partner for years as The Judds.

“There was a tremendous amount of love there; a lot of drama, but a lot of love as well. It was definitely a paradox,” she told People.

Addressing her discovery that Naomi had hidden the identity of her father from her for decades, Wynonna added, “I have forgiven her as much as possible. You don’t forget. But I’ve wondered a million times why she didn’t tell me. I carry a great deal of anger about that at times. And then other times I totally accept it. It’s part of my story. It’s what helps us write good songs.”





