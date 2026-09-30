Daniella Karagach Gushes Over Her Husband, Pasha Pashkov After DWTS Week 3, ‘I Can’t Live Without That Man’

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Daniella Karagach has become a fan favorite since her debut as a pro in season 29. Head judge Derek Hough nicknamed her the “Ferrari of dance” for her iconic choreography and strong execution.

While fans never doubt Daniella’s abilities, she admits she gets inside her own head from time to time. Thankfully, her biggest cheerleader is always in the ballroom to support her.

After surviving elimination during week three, Daniella thanked her husband, Pasha Pashkov, for all his help and continuous love.

Daniella Karagach Raves Over Pasha Pashkov’s Support

“Dancing With the Stars” is intense enough on its own. Daniella Karagach couldn’t imagine competing without her husband at her side.

“’I feel like I have teammates in this in some way.’ 🥹 Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech share how they, Daniella’s husband Pasha Pashkov and his partner Amber Glenn support one another throughout their #DWTS journey,” E! News captioned a new Instagram update after Tuesday’s new episode.

The journalist asked Daniella and Ezra if Pasha had been helping them in the rehearsal studio.

“Girl, I can’t live without that man,” Daniella told the outlet. “I come home every day and I show him all our videos because we film ourselves all the time. I show him all our videos, he gives me notes.”

The 33-year-old added that she also provides feedback for him when he asks for it. Though they’re competing against one another, they have an excellent sense of comradery.

“We are a team and it’s the best feeling in the world coming home and knowing I have so much support and love around me and vice versa. If he ever needs anything, I’m always there for him,” the season 30 champion added.

“Even for me, having Pasha and Amber… it feels like I have teammates in some way,” Ezra chimed in. “When I see them around at the studio, or even right before we’re about to go, it’s beautiful energy.”

Daniella noted that just before every performance, she looks for her husband in the skybox and makes eye contact with him. That little moment fills her with such safety and security and gives her the confidence she needs to do her best on the floor.

Ezra Frech Overcame a Monumental Hurdle This Week

As a Paralympic track and field star, Ezra Frech is used to taking on new challenges. However, the Foxtrot proved to be exceptionally difficult this week. Frech can do many things with the help of his prosthetic leg, but it wasn’t quite designed for slow dances.

“I’m so proud of you @ezrafrech 🪩💪” Daniella shared on Instagram ahead of their “Yacht Rock Night” routine.

There can only be one Mirrorball champion. However, both teams are still in the competition for now. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will advance to week four in the competition, as will Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech.

The theme for week four is “Mariah Carey Night.” See the top 12 couples compete to the pop star’s biggest hits. The episode kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC.