Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Rome Hospitalized

“Dancing With the Stars” stars Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy spent the weekend in the hospital after their 3-year-old son, Rome, needed medical attention.

Johnson, 32, shared the update on Instagram Stories Sunday, Sept. 27, initially telling followers that her son was feeling under the weather, according to US Weekly.

The Couple Shared the News on Social Media

She later posted a photo showing Rome in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask over his face.

Chmerkovskiy, 40, also documented the difficult parenting moment, sharing a photo of Johnson holding their son in the hospital.

“Sunday Funday as a parent,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The couple has previously faced similar scares with their son. In October 2025, Johnson shared that Rome had also spent time in the emergency room after an unspecified health issue, according to E! News.

“Wanna preface this by saying everything’s fine now and thank goodness Rome is home sleeping,” she wrote at the time. “But this was our night last night ❤️‍🩹.”

Johnson also praised her husband for being there for their family during the stressful situation, describing him as a steady presence while she and Rome dealt with the emergency.

“This guy right here. Our absolute rock through it all,” she continued. “This calm during the storm. Not one time mentioning his exhaustion or lack of sleep going into a show day. Only making sure that our baby is taken care of and mama is staying sane lol. Beyond grateful to do life with you.”

Rome Has Had Some Health Scares over the Years

The couple experienced another medical emergency involving Rome in May 2024, when a paramedic helped him while they were in the back of an ambulance, according to PEOPLE at the time.

Johnson shared a photo of the moment, showing an oxygen mask being held near her son’s face.

“This would be our son,” she wrote. “So insanely sick but flirting with the beautiful paramedic helping him.”

Johnson later provided an update about Rome’s condition and thanked people who had reached out to the family.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out!! Rome is doing much better today 🙏🏻 He caught a bad case of croup.”

The latest hospital visit also comes as Johnson and Chmerkovskiy balance their careers with raising their son. The couple previously spoke to US Weekly about the challenges of managing their family life while working on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I think that balance honestly makes me happy because we do have a high intensity job,” Johnson told the outlet. “And then we’re exhausted when we come home.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have continued working on the ABC dance competition while raising Rome. The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in January 2023.

Both are on the current season and competing for the Mirrorball trophy.

The family has not publicly shared further details about what prompted Rome’s latest hospital visit. Johnson’s posts showed that he was receiving medical attention, but she did not disclose a diagnosis or provide additional information about his condition.