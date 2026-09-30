Daniella Karagach Shares Unfiltered Reaction to Pasha Pashkov’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Nomination

“Dancing With the Stars” week three had several surprises in store. During the episode, four pro dancers were officially recognized as nominees for PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Ezra Sosa, and Pasha Pashkov were all shocked and honored to be on the list.

After “Yacht Rock Night” concluded, several dancers reacted to the big announcement.

Pasha Pashkov Receives Plenty of Support From His Wife

Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Pasha Pashkov all have romantic partners who are also competing on the show. Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach were all visibly excited for their men after the announcement came out.

Now, Daniella is sharing her unfiltered reaction to the news.

“Daniella Karagach reacts to her hubby Pasha Pashkov’s nomination for People’s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll 🔥… and Pasha says he had no idea what was happening! 😆” ExtraTV captioned a new interview with Daniella after week three concluded.

“I was like, ‘Why are they showing my husband’s abs on TV right now?'” the 33-year-old shared her initial reaction to the announcement. “Then I had no idea what was going on and only now do I find out that he is up for the ‘Hottest Dancer.'”

Daniella accidentally uttered an expletive in her excitement, then corrected herself.

“I support! I voted for him actually,” Ezra Frech laughed.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov noted they were both a little afraid and taken aback when producers started “rounding up” some of the male pros. They worried there could be a surprise elimination. Thankfully, it all worked out.

“Daniella is all of us😂” one DWTS fan joked in the comments.

The Dancer Couldn’t Be More in Love With Her Husband

After week three wrapped up, Daniella Karagach absolutely raved over her husband.

When Entertainment Weekly asked whether the couple helps each other in the competition, the 33-year-old had a clear answer.

“Girl, I can’t live without that man,” she replied. “I come home every day and I show him all our videos because we film ourselves all the time. I show him all our videos, he gives me notes.”

Despite being competitors, Daniella and Pasha are always ready to help each other.

“We are a team and it’s the best feeling in the world coming home and knowing I have so much support and love around me and vice versa. If he ever needs anything, I’m always there for him,” she continued.

Ezra Frech readily agreed, noting that Pasha and Amber Glenn feel like family now.

“Even for me, having Pasha and Amber… it feels like I have teammates in some way,” the athlete shared. “When I see them around at the studio, or even right before we’re about to go, it’s beautiful energy.”

Catch Ezra Frech, Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn, and Pasha Pashkov in action when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns for week four. Next week is “Mariah Carey Night” and the top 12 couples will perform to the singer’s best hits.

Week four begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. Keep voting to ensure your favorite couples advance to week five.