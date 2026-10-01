Carrie Ann Inaba Felt ‘Hurt’ Over Britt Stewart’s Elimination on DWTS

Only one couple can win “Dancing With the Stars.” However, many fans believed that singer Taylor Hanson and his pro partner, Britt Stewart, had several more weeks left in the competition.

In a shocking turn of events, Britt and Taylor were eliminated at the end of the episode, leaving 11 couples advancing to week four. Understandably, they were taken aback and heartbroken. However, they weren’t the only ones that felt that way.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba strongly believed in the pair and had high hopes for them. Now, she’s breaking her silence.

Carrie Ann Inaba Hoped Britt Stewart & Taylor Hanson Would Have More Time

During “Yacht Rock Night,” DWTS fans enjoyed seeing the top 12 perform to softer rock hits. Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson earned a 18/30 for their Foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers.

Though Carrie Ann Inaba thought there was room for improvement, she also believed they were the couple to watch moving forward. She was also caught off guard by their elimination and had hoped they would be around for several more weeks.

“This hurt. Britt is so talented,” Inaba replied to a TikTok montage featuring Britt and Taylor’s greatest moments.

Many fans echoed similar sentiments. Across social media, DWTS viewers expressed disappointment over the situation. Several insinuated the pair had been “robbed.”

Their time in the competition may be over, but Taylor Hanson loved his time working with Britt Stewart.

“We are here to have a great time. I have a great teacher,” the singer excitedly shared with Us Weekly in September. “There’s really no loss in this for me. Every day we’re doing [this] it’s a win. … I’m here to leave it all on the dance floor, so my only competition is the challenge of being excellent.”

The Professional Dancer is Still Reeling From Tuesday Night

After the elimination on “Yacht Rock Night,” Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson flew to New York City to appear on “Good Morning America.” Though the feelings were still fresh and raw, the duo were the epitome of grace as they discussed the season.

“I’m definitely still in shock,” Britt confessed.

“It’s funny, you have to be careful what you say because I said from the beginning that this season would be unexpected… didn’t think it would be unexpected for us, in this way,” she added. “But what I can say is that I’m incredibly grateful for the support that we have had. I’m incredibly grateful for meeting Taylor.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supported me, and the incomparable Britt Stewart on this journey. The best things really do happen while you’re dancing, and the dance goes on,” Taylor Hanson captioned an Instagram post after their elimination.

The top 11 couples advance to week four in the competition. Next week, they will perform to Mariah Carey’s greatest hits, as the show pays tribute to the pop icon.

Catch “Mariah Carey Night” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC.