Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Talks Finding Peace & Contentment After Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke officially retired at the end of season 31.

However, she hasn’t stepped away from the public eye. The two-time Mirrorball champion has simply pivoted and chosen a new path in life. Today, she’s a beauty influencer and enjoys promoting her favorite cosmetics and sharing tips with fans.

After her tumultuous divorce in 2022, Cheryl has spent the last four years building a quieter, comfortable life for herself. Now, she’s diving into her journey in an interview with Kelly Rizzo.

Cheryl Burke Learned to Find Contentment in Life

Former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke was married to “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence ​from 2019 through 2022. Though she was initially terrified to navigate singlehood, Cheryl has fallen in love with this new chapter of life and can’t wait to talk about it.

“The lovely @cherylburke and I discuss everything from her 26 seasons on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ to divorce and trauma, perimenopause, being child-free, and finally finding peace. It’s such an incredible chat on @comfortfood_pod , and you can find it now anywhere you get your podcasts,” Kelly Rizzo captioned a recent Instagram post.

In this period of life, Cheryl Burke admitted that she isn’t currently dating. She’s enjoying rediscovering herself and finding peace.

“I’ve never been single,” the 42-year-old confessed. “I was a serial dater. The next one was lined up when I knew that it was rocky with the other one. Like there was not one day since I was 13, I don’t remember ever being single. That would scary for me to be alone.”

Cheryl added that she never liked being alone and always wanted a “physical body” with her “at all times.”

“I’ve never not had drama in my life,” she continued, noting that being single has brought plenty of peace and quiet into her life. “I don’t find it boring. … God, I feel so content.”

Life Keeps Getting Better For the Dancer

Even though she isn’t dating right now nor actively looking, Cheryl Burke feels sure she will fall in love again someday. But if it doesn’t happen for her, she feels happy with her life.

“If you told me this, at just the height of my misery and feeling so insecure and not even knowing who I was, or what my favorite color was, I would be so scared for myself,” the dancer added.

She even moved to a new city where she didn’t know anyone for the sake of inner peace. Overall, it was her greatest move yet.

“Thank you for having me on and most of all, for having important conversations on your podcast! ❤️” Cheryl sweetly replied in the comments.

“Nothing feels more liberating and empowering than knowing you can be happy on your own. @cherylburke ❤️❤️❤️” a fan chimed in.

But that’s not where the good news ends. In a recent Instagram update, Cheryl revealed that she’s going to be an aunt for the first time.

“I have an announcement!” the beauty influencer excitedly declared in the video. “I’m going to be an auntie. I’m leaving tomorrow for my little sister’s baby shower.”

She went on to discuss how she plans to spoil her new niece, including introducing her to makeup when she’s old enough.

Fans wish Cheryl Burke a lifetime of happiness as she bravely explores this new chapter.