Cheryl Burke Shares Exciting Life Update After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Cheryl Burke has stepped away from the popular series. But that doesn’t mean she has a shortage of exciting things happening.

In a new social media update, the 42-year-old revealed that she’s been keeping a pretty major secret from fans. Now, she’s thrilled that she can open up and share more.

As Cheryl Burke pursues new business endeavors, she’s pleased to announce that she can also be called an “aunt.”

Cheryl Burke Can’t Wait to Welcome Her Baby Niece

Cheryl Burke’s family is about to get a little bit bigger. On Instagram, the dancer shared an exciting update with fans.

“I have an announcement!” Cheryl proudly began the video. “I’m going to be an auntie. I’m leaving tomorrow for my little sister’s baby shower.”

She went on to admit that she kept the secret from fans because it wasn’t her personal news to share. Now, she’s on her way to the baby shower to celebrate her sister and baby niece.

“I am so excited to be an auntie,” Cheryl continued, adding that she can’t wait to help her niece with makeup and other girly activities.

Getty Cheryl Burke attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California.

At the end of the video, the 42-year-old showed off her gorgeous outfit for the baby shower. She chose a designer dark green ensemble, complete with Prada shoes. Without a doubt, the dancer plans to make a splash with her lovely outfit.

Fans congratulated the dancer in the comments, thrilled with her exciting news.

“Auntie is the best!! I love being one to my niece! 😩💖🎀🤏” one fan wrote.

“So exciting! Congratulations! That little girl is going to be so spoiled by her Auntie! ❤️” another sweetly added.

Many fans hope that Cheryl Burke will post photos of the baby girl once she arrives.

The DWTS Champion Began a New Chapter After Leaving the Show

After 25 seasons on “Dancing With the Stars,” Cheryl Burke chose to officially retire at the end of season 31. However, she still had plenty of interests and opportunities to pursue. She’s a fierce businesswoman and can’t wait to expand her presence.

As of 2026, Cheryl Burke is having a marvelous time transitioning into her beauty influencer era.

“I am now actually into the beauty space,” the entrepreneur told PEOPLE in May. “I’m still figuring life out, and the transition has been different for me, but it’s also been really fun doing new things.”

Though dance doesn’t play an active part in her life right now, Cheryl is enjoying exploring other interests. She can always return to the dance world if she chooses.

“I have always had a passion for beauty,” she told the outlet. “All the glam that we use — we are honestly so privileged to have amazing makeup artists.”

“Yacht Rock Night” begins at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. Tune in and see the top 13 couples perform in hopes of advancing to week four.