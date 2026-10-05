DWTS Head Judge Derek Hough Has Hilarious Reaction to ‘Diva’ Label

Derek Hough has had a lengthy career with “Dancing With the Stars.”

He joined the show as a pro dancer in 2007 and went on to win a record six Mirrorball trophies before he stepped away after season 23. Hough went on to explore various other projects before returning as a judge in season 29.

After Len Goodman passed away, Derek Hough replaced him as head judge.

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, Derek is having the time of his life. Some viewers have accused him of being a bit of a diva. Now, he is putting out a clever response to the label.

DWTS Judge Derek Hough Denies Being a Diva

This winter, Derek Hough and his ensemble are embarking on another holiday tour. But in the meantime, the choreographer has no shortage of projects to occupy him.

But he doesn’t believe he deserves the “diva” label some have assigned him.

“Me? A diva?… I have no idea what you’re talking about🙄” the 41-year-old shared in a new Instagram reel.

“Would you consider yourself a diva?” the audio over the video asks as Derek flips nonchalantly through professional photos he posed for. He pretends to drink from a candle before slamming it down in disbelief.

“Would I consider myself a diva?” Derek lip-syncs along to the audio. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not! Why would you even ask me that question? No idea what you’re talking about.”

In the comments, fans exploded with laughter.

“Humble king !!” DWTS pro Jan Ravnik wrote.

“Only a diva would drink a candle,” another viewer quipped.

Derek Hough Keeps the Jokes Going on the DWTS Set

Overall, Derek Hough is widely beloved by DWTS fans and workers alike. He just enjoys making goofy videos and hamming it up for the camera.

“Seeing these dancers all together, all of them who’ve shared my tours or are about to, now in demand and killing it,” Hough captioned another recent Instagram reel.

“Trying to impress this group of elite dancers,” he wrote over the clip.

“I don’t know how to put this, but I’m kind of a big deal. People know me,” the 41-year-old lip-syncs to the audio. He struts in front of his ensemble as he tosses a ball in the air.

The Mirrorball Champion Couldn’t Be More Sincere in Real Life

Aside from the fun and ridiculous videos, Derek Hough has proved he sincerely cares about his fans.

During one tour stop this summer, he generously spent one-on-one time with a wheelchair user who wanted to dance with him. Elizabeth was holding a sign that asked Derek Hough to give her her very first dance, and he happily obliged.

Hough is also incredibly grateful for the love and support of his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough. Throughout his summer tour, he highlighted her grace and abilities at every opportunity.

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow night on ABC. See how Derek Hough and the rest of the judges react to this week’s performances.