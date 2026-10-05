How a Former DWTS Finalist ‘Fuels’ Ezra Frech to Succeed in the Ballroom

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are continuously blown away by Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech. Week after week, they excitedly look forward to the next routine he and Daniella Karagach tackle.

But perhaps one of his biggest cheerleaders of all is a former DWTS finalist.

Shortly after “Yacht Rock Night” ended, Ezra Frech gushed over season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy and how she inspires him to perform his best.

Fan Favorite Ezra Frech Gushes Over Amy Purdy

In 2014, Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy teamed up with Derek Hough for DWTS season 18. They finished in second place, behind Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

However, they walked away with a much bigger prize. Seeing Amy Purdy dance onscreen with two prosthetic feet inspired others to follow in her footsteps, including a young Ezra Frech.

“I have a lot of love for Amy,” the 21-year-old told PEOPLE. “Getting her love each week is fueling.”

“That’s a dear friend of mine,” Frech excitedly shared. “She and Noah [Galloway], and every person with a disability that’s been on the show, have paved the way for this to be possible so that kids can dream big, see somebody like themselves on the TV screen.”

In turn, Amy Purdy feels emotional when she watches Ezra Frech perform in the ballroom.

“I’m just so moved by the way @ezrafrech is showing up in the world,” the snowboarder shared on Instagram. “And I can only imagine how many people are watching him right now and seeing a bigger future for themselves because of it. Leave me a ❤️ if you’re cheering Ezra on with me!”

“LOVE YOU AMY❤️❤️❤️❤️” the 21-year-old replied.

Amy Purdy Wore Different Feet For Different Dances

Over the summer, Amy Purdy fondly remembered her time on “Dancing With the Stars” and decided to share more about her experience. In an Instagram video, the athlete showed off different pairs of prosthetic feet and explained their function.

“The feet I wore on DWTS! This is the number one question I get and there’s so many more things I can share about being on the show, I don’t know why it took me so long!” the 46-year-old addressed her audience.

“The reality is it was a learning experience but if you are determined you will always find a way and we always did!” Purdy added. “I’m excited to share more as the next season ramps up! ❤️”

“It really wasn’t until Derek and I started dancing together that we knew what kind of feet that I would need because every dance requires a different type of movement,” Purdy shared in the video. “Here’s the thing that some people may not know: if your ankles don’t bend, then your knees don’t bend. If your knees don’t bend, then your hips don’t bend. And my ankles didn’t bend.”

The DWTS Season 35 Contestants Prepare For ‘Mariah Carey Night’

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are excited to show off their week four routine tomorrow night. Week four marks “Mariah Carey Night,” and Ezra and Daniella will perform the Rumba to “Any Time You Need a Friend.”

Behind the scenes, the pair admitted to struggling with the Foxtrot in week three. Slower dances are difficult for Ezra, since he can’t use the momentum of his prosthetic leg to push through. Like Amy Purdy, he’s learning to make adjustments so he can successfully perform.

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow night on ABC.