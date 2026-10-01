Sharna Burgess Reveals the Truth About Bringing Back Her Signature Red Hair

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess stepped into the ballroom, displaying a mid-season shake-up. She’s returned to her signature ruby-red hairstyle that fans love.

Though the 41-year-old has donned the red style a few times over the years, she’s primarily stuck with a soft blonde. She previously explained that the vibrant red color is incredibly difficult to maintain.

But now, “OG Sharna” is back in the ballroom. After week three concluded, Sharna explained her choice to dive back into the color that caught fans’ attention from the start.

DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Is on a Personal Growth Journey

After sticking with a soft blonde for the last several years, Sharna Burgess decided to return to her red-hot look that fans know and love.

“Red-haired Sharna Burgess is back on the #DWTS dance floor,❤️” E! News captioned a new Instagram post, speaking with Sharna and Tyler after their “Yacht Rock Night” routine.

“I think it’s just like feeling that part of myself again,” the 41-year-old explained when asked about her choice to return to her signature look. “I wasn’t sure, but heading into these weeks, it just felt really aligned with where I am feeling. You know, I’m rediscovering a part of myself that I thought maybe I’d lost for a little while after motherhood.”

“I think all moms can relate to that feeling,” Sharna continued. “Feeling her come back is honestly such a gift and a dream.”

As a mother to a four-year-old and stepmother to her partner’s four other sons, the Australian dancer has certainly learned a lot about parenting over the past few years.

“My advice for mothers is that it’s never done and it’s never over,” Sharna told E! News. “And you are capable of so much. We are capable of all of it. And to never let anyone tell you ‘no.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” fans felt elated to see Sharna back in the ballroom. Returning to her red hair is just an exciting bonus.

“DWTS just wasn’t the same without her so happy she’s back! ❤️🔥” a fan wrote in the comments.

The Couple Advances to ‘Mariah Carey Night’

During week three, Sharna Burgess and Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron sincerely thought they were going home. In a shocking twist, singer Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated instead. Afterward, Sharna fiercely defended the pair.

“That woman is so talented,” the season 27 champion told Entertainment Weekly. “She is so deserving and we all know it. And she did such a phenomenal job with Taylor. And for whatever reason, they didn’t go through but it’s not on her. She did a spectacular job. It’s not on her. He looked stunning tonight in that dance and she couldn’t have done anything more.”

“I think as we get more into this, it’s going to get harder and harder and harder,” Tyler shared his thoughts. “Honestly, it was a night that I thought I was going. I was feeling the pain already, so I know a smidge of the pain they’re feeling. I just hope Taylor can walk away from this proud. And I know Britt is just incredible the way she has worked with him and she’s just a bubble to be around.”

Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron join the other top 12 couples on “Mariah Carey Night.” The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. Don’t forget to vote to keep them moving forward in the competition.