Gleb Savchenko Reveals He Watches DWTS Season 35 After Getting Cut, See Which Team He’s Cheering For

When the full cast list for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 came out, fans immediately noticed two pro dancers missing from the roster. Long-time pros Gleb Savchenko and Sasha Farber were cut from the season.

While Sasha has been participating in other ways, Gleb has been completely absent from the ballroom.

However, the Russian dancer insists he has plenty of projects to occupy his time as DWTS season 35 continues. He’s also tuning in each week to watch his friends compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

Gleb Savchenko Loves Keeping Up With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After getting cut, Gleb Savchenko insisted he didn’t want any sympathy from fans. He doesn’t have any hard feelings and is enjoying watching his friends compete this year.

“Just because Gleb Savchenko isn’t dancing in the ballroom doesn’t mean he’s not watching #DWTS season 35. The pro dancer reveals his favorites at the link in bio,” Us Weekly shared in a new Instagram update.

Savchenko made his debut as a pro in DWTS season 16, competing with Lisa Vanderpump.

“I’ve been doing the show since 2013,” the Russian dancer said of his recent hiatus, noting that DWTS has been such a massive part of his life for years. “So this year it’s actually a good thing to take a break, you know? I watch the show and it’s such a cool experience when you watch it from the side.”

“You see how amazing it is and how cheesy it is and how fun it is,” Savchenko added. “And I was like, ‘You guys look ridiculous, oh my God. I actually did that for like 12 years.’ But it’s fun, you know, it’s fun. It’s good vibes. I just love it.”

Producers never gave an official reason for not casting Gleb Savchenko this season, but many fans suspect it has a lot to do with Maura Higgins and Sarah Jane Nader.

Before the season began, Maura Higgins adamantly declared she didn’t like the way Savchenko spoke about women and didn’t want him as a partner. Sarah Jane Nader is the sister of Brooks Nader, Gleb’s season 33 partner who he later dated and had a wildly explosive breakup with.

The Professional Dancer Has His Eye on One Team

Though Gleb Savchenko didn’t say who he thought would ultimately win the Mirrorball trophy, he admits one couple keeps catching his eye.

“Well, I’ll tell you who I think is an underdog, is Tyler [Cameron]. Tyler and Sharna. He’s a great dancer. I think he’s in his big body and being so tall, and the way he moves and the amount of potential he has. I think he’s going to kill it tonight. Like, I’m sure he’s already killing it.”

Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko have also been close friends for years. They reunited in the ballroom for the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention over the summer. He’s very familiar with Sharna’s abilities as a performer and choreographer and knows she has what it takes to get Tyler Cameron to the season finale.

In week four, Tyler and Sharna will perform the Foxtrot to “#Beautiful” by Mariah Carey.

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow night on ABC. The top 12 couples will perform to the pop singer’s biggest hits. One couple will face elimination, so keep voting for your favorite teams.