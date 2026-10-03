DWTS’ Harry Shum Jr.’s Mariah Carey Song Has a Major Connection to His Past

Week 4 of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 will pay tribute to musical icon Mariah Carey with the 12 remaining celebrity contestants and their pro partners dancing to her most cherished songs, including “Hero,” “Obsessed,” and “Fantasy.”

However, the night will hold an especially meaningful connection for one fan favorite. It will be a full-circle moment for “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr., who once worked as a backup dancer for Carey. In an interview with E! News, Shum Jr. and Johnson revealed the actor’s connection not only to Carey, but also to the song they will dance to come Tuesday night.

Harry Shum Jr. Reveals His Surprising History With His DWTS Mariah Carey Song For Week 4

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Yacht Rock Night” – Thirteen remaining couples cruise into “Yacht Rock Night,” with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era. TUESDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

While rehearsing for Week 4 of DWTS which will be a tribute night for Mariah Carey, contestant Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner Jenna Johnson revealed to E! News why the week holds a special connection to the “Glee” star.

The pair will be dancing a tango to Carey’s upbeat pop song “It’s Like That.” The actor confirmed that he was one of the backup dancers in the 2005 music video.

“Confirm or deny: Are you braids guy in the music video for Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Like That,'” host Erin Lim Rhodes asked Shum Jr., who replied, “Yes, that is embarrassingly me.” Johnson made sure to let Shum Jr. know what a big deal it was, telling him, “That’s iconically you.”

Fans can spot Shum Jr.’s quick cameo in the video where he dances in a white suit, and his hair is in cornrows. The actor also confirmed that his family had a hard time spotting him in the music video because it was such a quick moment. “You couldn’t rewind it back then. You literally had to wait another hour before you watched it again, so my parents weren’t really into that waiting,” he said.

Johnson also gave a little insight into their tango routine, which will air on Tuesday, October 6. “I’m really excited about this dance because I feel like, obviously, Mariah Carey has some gorgeous ballads, but I feel like this will be a fun, different tone in the night. It’s very hot, sexy, steamy.”

In fact, Johnson teased that there will be easter eggs in their routine because of the actor’s involvement in the music video, with the pro sharing, “stylistically.” Does that mean viewers will see Shum Jr. rocking a white suit again? Or in a mask?

Shum Jr. worked as a professional backup dancer and tour dancer for major artists like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez before venturing into acting. He can also be seen in the music video for Destiny’s Child’s 2004 hit “Lose My Breath.”

Shum Jr. Defended His Dance Background

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

Unfortunately, a few celebrity contestants on this season of DWTS have faced backlash for having prior dance experience, including Shum Jr. and actress Jenna Dewan, who also once worked as a backup dancer. Shum Jr. had to defend himself from critics during the season’s premiere night, when he and Johnson received the best overall scores from the judges for their cha-cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Let’s Groove.” The couple received a 21 out of 30.

“I think a lot of people who had dance backgrounds don’t make it and don’t make it very far,” Shum Jr. told E! News. “So, I mean, that tells you everything you need to know about what this show is; it’s beyond just dancing.”

“It’s like storytelling: who you are, your personality, your connection between not just your partner, but with the audience. And that’s what I love about the show. And that’s what really made me really see, because I used to see it as dancing only. And when I watched it last season, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s just so much more,’” he added.

Shum Jr. has become one of the fan favorites this season, with viewers pointing out that his dance background doesn’t necessarily give him an advantage in the ballroom, given that his experience comes primarily from other dance styles. Despite receiving a lower score from the judges in Week 2 for “Viral Hits Night,” where he and Johnson scored 18/30, the duo came back strong in Week 3’s “Yacht Rock Night” with one of the top scores, a 24/30.

Fans can see Shum Jr. and Johnson dance the tango for “It’s Like That” when “Mariah Carey Night” airs on Tuesday, October 6.