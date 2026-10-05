DWTS Unveils New Merch Ahead of Season 35’s ‘Mariah Carey Night’ & Fans Already Have Requests

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 is heading into another big night, but fans now have something new to obsess over before the couples hit the ballroom. The official Instagram account has shown off new merch featuring some of the women of the show, and fans are already making it clear they want more.

Honestly, it seems like “DWTS” knows exactly how to get its fans excited. Between the competition continuing to heat up and “Mariah Carey Night” arriving tomorrow, there is already plenty to look forward to.

Now, fans can add some new “Dancing with the Stars” gear to the list.

‘Ladies of DWTS’ Merch Has Fans Ready to Shop

The official “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram account shared a clip of pro dancers Hailey Bills and Adele Zaikman modeling the new “Ladies of DWTS” T-shirt (seen above).

The post was captioned:

“10/10, no notes 😍 Get the “Ladies of DWTS” tee and more at the link in our bio! ⭐️ #DWTS”

And yep, the fans had thoughts. Several viewers immediately made it clear they were ready to get their hands on the new merch.

One fan wrote:

“Need those shirts. I’m obsessed 😍.”

Another simply declared:

“MY FAVORITE GIRLS!!!”

While someone else shared their shopping plans with the comment:

“*adds to cart*”

Of course, some fans were already looking beyond the current design.

One viewer asked:

“wait but where are the troupe girlies 😞😞”

And another asked:

“troupe shirt when?”

It seems like the troupe dancers have their own group of fans who would happily represent them, too.

Another fan had a few specific additions in mind, writing:

“When Selena gets on the shirt I will be buying it and you guys can take all my money lol and the troupe I need Onye and Kamari as well”

Adele Zaikman also received some individual merch love. One fan kept their request simple, writing:

“Adele needs to be on a shirt.”

The “Ladies of DWTS” tee is currently available through the official “Dancing With the Stars” store for $50.

There’s a ‘Men of DWTS’ Shirt, Too

Disney Val Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, and Alan Bersten for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35

Of course, the ladies do not have to have all the fun.

The official store also has a “Men of DWTS” T-shirt available for $50, giving fans another way to show some love for the dancers who bring their own energy to the ballroom.

And if T-shirts are not quite enough, the shop has plenty of other options. The current lineup includes both a Mirrorball Hoodie and Sweatpants, DWTS Cropped Hoodie, “Meet Me On The Dance Floor” Bucket Hat, and “Live from Hollywood” Tote Bag.

Let’s be real, there is something particularly fun about being able to wear merch celebrating the dancers fans have been watching week after week. With Season 35 still in its early stages, it seems like there is plenty of room for more designs to make their way into the shop, too.

And judging by the comments, fans already have a few names they would love to see represented.

‘Mariah Carey Night’ is Almost Here

The merch arrives at a pretty perfect time because “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 is heading into Week 4.

It returns tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+. The series streams the next day on Hulu. And yep, the upcoming episode is “Mariah Carey Night,” giving the remaining couples the chance to take on songs from one of music’s most recognizable catalogs.

Honestly, fans have a lot to look forward to this week. There is more ballroom competition, another themed night, and now some new merch for viewers who want to show off their “DWTS” love outside the ballroom.

Want to see which songs from Mariah Carey’s catalog each couple will be dancing to? Check out our post here.