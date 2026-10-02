Shirley Ballas, Mark Ballas’ Famous Mother, Is Presented With Two Amazing Guinness World Records

The famous mother of “Dancing with the Stars” professional Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas, has been presented with two Guinness World Records.

Shirley, 66, made a name for herself in the world of dance by winning several international Latin championship titles, becoming known as “the Queen of Latin.” Furthermore, she now judges on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the United Kingdom’s equivalent of the aforementioned “Dancing with the Stars.”

She took to social media to share which records she’s been presented with — and, of course, they are dance-related.

Shirley Ballas shared her two newly-presented Guinness World Records with the 453,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of three photographs. The first shows her standing alongside a Guinness World Records representative, with each of them holding one of her record certificates. In the next two pictures, fans can see both of her new certificates close up.

The first certificate says, “The most British Open Latin American Championships won with different partners (female) was achieved by Shirley Ballas (UK) in London, UK on 12 October 1995.” The second certificate says, “The first to win the British Open Latin American championships with different partners (female) was achieved by Shirley Ballas (UK) in London, UK on 12 October 1995.”

Ballas’ caption on her post begins, “Truly honoured to have been presented with two @guinnessworldrecords this evening ❤️ …”

It continues, “Thank you to Will and the team for honouring me with these prestigious awards and to Michael and Lorna for hosting yet another remarkable Carl Allen Awards. It is an absolute privilege to be inducted into the Guinness World Records… who would have thought.”

The caption finishes, “Thank you so very much x,” with Ballas also pointing out that she is “Wearing @adriannapapell” in the post’s photographs.

Madonna’s 2026 track “Danceteria,” from her album “Confessions II,” plays over the post.

Shirley Ballas’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to congratulate her.

Ballas’ Followers Say ‘Well Done Shirl’

Getty Shirley Ballas.

The comments section of Shirley Ballas’ post about her two Guinness World Records is awash with messages from her fans, followers, and some famous friends.

The official Guinness World Records Instagram account commented, “Big love Shirley 💃❤️ congratulations!”

Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who is currently participating in “Strictly Come Dancing,” left a heart emoji, posting, “❤.”

“Strictly Come Dancing” professional dancer Nancy Xu posted, “💓💓💓💓💓🌞.”

One of Ballas’ followers wrote, “Well deserved . Well done Shirley x.”

Another follower proclaimed, “I thought being mark would be a big flex. I’ve decided that to be Shirley is an even more flex 😍😍😍😍 queen.”

“Wow. Did our icon just get more iconic. Well done shirl. See you on strictly tomorrow ❤️❤️,” said another Instagram user.

Someone else noted, “That’s amazing ❤️🔥.”

Last but not least, one individual boldly commented, “…and that is one of the reasons DWTS USA needs you to take a seat at the judges table all season long.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Shirley Ballas for having received these two long overdue Guinness World Records. She undoubtedly thoroughly deserves them. However, we can’t help feeling she should have received them years ago.

Moreover, we wish her all the best with the new season of “Strictly Come Dancing.” The third episode of series 24 airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom on Saturday, October 3. Contestants this year include the aforementioned Chris Appleton, “House of the Dragon” actress Bethany Antonia, and Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem.