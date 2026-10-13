Brandon Armstrong Reveals the Emotional DWTS Dance Ciara Miller Never Got to Perform

Fans are still reeling from the shocking elimination of “Summer House” star Ciara Miller and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, during Week 4 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which was dedicated to iconic songs from Mariah Carey. Many viewers felt that it was way too soon for the Bravo star to leave the competition, especially as she and Armstrong continued to improve with each performance.

In a recent interview with People, Armstrong opened up about what the couple could have performed if they were still around for Week 6, “Dedication Night.” The theme has become a fan favorite and sees the celebrities create a routine in honor of a person or event that meant the most to them.

Brandon Armstrong Reveals How Ciara Miller Planned to Bring Her Nursing Story to the DWTS Ballroom

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Yacht Rock Night” – Thirteen remaining couples cruise into “Yacht Rock Night,” with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era. TUESDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Had Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong continued dancing their way to the mirrorball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars,” Miller had a very meaningful performance prepared for the fan-favorite theme, “Dedication Night.” Armstrong told People that the pair were working on a routine inspired by Miller’s many years working as a New York City nurse, particularly her experience working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the virus was an extraordinary strain on the city and healthcare workers alike.

“She was really in the mix,” Armstrong told People about her work as a nurse. “I’m not going to speak for her or put words in her mouth, but it was crazy. It was insane. Intense.”

Armstrong went on to share that the couple was going to create a dance routine inspired by Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, and would incorporate lamps in their routine as Nightingale was known for carrying them as she tended to soldiers during the Crimean War.

“We were going to do this dance with this little light thing that people were holding and invite other nurses to come in,” he shared. “I was really excited for that because I think sometimes life gets so glamorous and so fast. But at the end of the day, the things that are important to you are your health and your family, and that’s what should be important to you.”

He continued, “These people are making sure that those things stay around, your health and your family. So we wanted to dedicate it to the seams of society, the people that hold this all together.”

Miller Opens up About Her DWTS Elimination

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Viral Hits Night” – The celebrities and their professional partners will hit the dance floor with performances inspired by some of the biggest viral hits and unforgettable moments that have taken the internet by storm. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Miller and Armstrong appeared on the DWTS podcast after their Week 4 elimination where the Bravo star admitted that it was “sad” that she and Armstrong’s journey on the show ended so early.

“It’s just sad,” she shared, adding, “Obviously loved being here. So fun, such a challenge and it was so nice getting to challenge myself every week and doing new things. I hate that it’s cut short, and just bummed.”

It was unfortunate that the couple were sent home during Week 4, especially after earning their highest scores since starting their DWTS journey. Miller and Armstrong kicked off the week with a jazz routine to Mariah Carey’s “Emotions.” Judge Derek Hough called the performance a “great way to start the show,” while Carrie Ann Inaba called it “nice, clean, and polished” and Miller’s “best dance so far.” The couple earned a 21/30.

DWTS returns for Week 5 “Super Bowl Night” on Tuesday, October 13.