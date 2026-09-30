The Beautiful Jennifer Lawrence’s Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Ever — Photos

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beautiful, talented, and sought-after stars in Hollywood.

Lawrence, 36, is known best for her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” franchise and for playing Mystique in Fox and Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise. She’s also highly acclaimed for winning the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and for her Academy Award-nominated performances in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2015’s “Joy,”

Something else she’s known for is her impeccable fashion sense. J-Law has sizzled on many a red carpet over the years. In this piece, we’ll go through her most jaw-dropping and iconic red carpet looks.

Figure-Hugging Red

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Academy Awards.

Lawrence opted for sleek minimalism at the 83rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2011. She wore a custom Calvin Klein cherry-red plunging slip gown. The look cut a simple, figure-hugging silhouette that marked her breakout red carpet presence.

Bold & Glamorous

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 70th Golden Globe Awards.

In 2013, at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Lawrence won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” For the occasion, she wore a beautiful bold, glamorous, strapless red Christian Dior Haute Couture column gown.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 85th Academy Awards.

On the night she won her Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” Lawrence looked appropriately stunning. The win came at the 83rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2013 where she wore a strapless, drop-waisted, voluminous champagne Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a dramatic train.

Golden Girl

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at “The Hunger Games” premiere.

At the 2012 premiere of “The Hunger Games” in Los Angeles, the movie’s leading actress Lawrence opted for a fierce, metallic, curve-hugging gold lamé Prabal Gurung gown with waist cut-outs.

Polished & Powerful

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 86th Academy Awards.

The 86th Academy Awards ceremony in 2014 saw Lawrence go with a polished and powerful look. She wore a fabulous, strapless red Christian Dior Couture gown with peplum detailing and a streamlined skirt..

Short Cropped Hair

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

On the night she won the Best Actress gong for her role in “Joy,” at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2016, Lawrence looked incredible. With a short blonde crop hairstyle, the star wore a red sleeveless Dior column gown with side cut-outs, paired with a striking diamond collar necklace.

Naked Cobweb Dress

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the “Mother!” U.K. premiere.

Lawrence looked spectacular at the United Kingdom premiere of her horror movie “Mother!” in London in 2017. She wore an amazing sheer, distressed, cobweb-like draped Atelier Versace “naked dress” that showed off her superb figure.

Armor-Like

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 90th Academy Awards.

At the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018, Lawrence opted to wear an elaborate metallic, sequined, armor-like Dior gown that created a structured and sparkling silhouette.

Golden Age Hollywood Bombshell

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Lawrence looked like a golden age Hollywood bombshell on the “Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)” red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France in 2023. She wore a custom scarlet-red A-line Christian Dior dress (with practical thongs revealed to be on her feet underneath it).

Playful Polka Dots

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at the 96th Academy Awards.

For the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2024, Lawrence opted to wear a gorgeous and playful polka-dot dress. Specifically, it was a strapless black-and-white Christian Dior Haute Couture off-shoulder gown with a matching wrap.

Following the birth of her second child last year, Lawrence has had a very quiet 2026. That is due to change soon, however, as the star will reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which hits theaters on Friday, November 20.

Lawrence will also appear in 2028’s sci-fi thriller “The Flood.” Her other upcoming projects — the psychological horror movie “What Happens at Night,” mystery flick “The Wives,” rom-com “One Month Mark,” and an untitled project with Amy Schumer — are all as good as confirmed, but they don’t yet have release dates.

We look forward to seeing all of Jennifer Lawrence’s new stuff when it hits our screens. Furthermore, we can’t wait to see her looking wonderful on many more red carpets in the future.

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.