Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Bra and Stuns in Sexy Sheer Behind-The-Scenes Snaps from Milan Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez looked utterly gorgeous in a new behind the scenes snap of her getting ready to go out in Italy. The former “American Idol” judge and “On The Floor” hitmaker never fails to look incredible, but this soft, girly looks suits her so well!

JLo’s Latest Look

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas shared a stunning carousel of photos featuring a recent make up look he did on Jennifer, where she looked so sweet. It’s a rare thing to see the singer dolled up in pink make-up but the softness of the tones really highlight her beauty in a natural way.

We’ve seen so many incredible, bold and sexy looks from JLo lately, and I love how this one gives off the energy of embracing her femininity and elegance in a more subtle way.

In the snaps Jennifer is wearing a semi sheer vest top with slender spaghetti straps and pretty lace panels at the bust. JLo ditched her bra while getting her make-up done, flaunting her age-defying figure through the cheeky transparent material.

A table full of lipsticks and other make-up products sit in front of her as she grabs a pencil and touches up the pink tones around her water line. A perfect pink pout really ties the glam together, matching the smokey pink tones on her eyelids and the blushes of pink applied to the apples of her cheeks.

The final snap in the carousel shows JLo wowing in her Dolce & Gabanna gown later that day, complete with a pair of semi sheer black gloves. The dress featured layer upon layer of skirts for added body and movement, as well as a slightly scalloped hem. Lace laid over the top of the dresses’ skirt with subtle floral detailing. A number of flowers across the skirt were crafted into accent pieces using material that caused them to shine like sequins when hit by the light.

Fan Reaction

Fans adored the behind the scenes insight into JLo’s glam looks in Italy, especially how stunning the pink lip combo looked on her. They flooded the comment’s section of the post on Ernesto’s Instagram page with endless praise.

One user said: “Ahh the pink!! Absolutely beautiful.”

A second shared: “Ughhh that pink lip is everything.”

Others added “The pink lip is faaabbbbb”, “Love the pink on her”, “Bring pink lips back!!!”, “So pretty”, and “She has the best glam team, that’s for sure! Gorgeous as always.”

Ernesto also blessed fans of Jennifer Lopez with some behind the scenes snaps of another one of her incredible looks from Milan Fashion Week. JLo was dolled up in yet more Dolce & Gabbana gear, this time opting to wear a classy old fashioned suit and knee high boots. Describing the outfit as a way to live out her “Thomas Shelby fantasy”, JLo paired the power suit with a flat black cap and a simple black clutch bag with gold metal detailing.

Here’s to more amazing looks by Jennifer Lopez gracing our eyes, and hopefully for more to come very soon!