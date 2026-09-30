Mick Jagger’s Ex Jerry Hall, 70, Makes Rare Appearance on the Red Carpet: See Her Now

Jerry Hall has had an interesting life: she has worked as a model, appeared in films like “Batman,” “Urban Cowboy,” and “Freejack,” and she had a high-profile relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger.

Mick Jagger’s Ex Jerry Hall Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Getty Jerry Hall attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

On Wednesday, September 29, Hall made a rare red carpet appearance to attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and she looked gorgeous. She wore a fitted black midi dress with pocket details, styled her long blonde hair in a side parting, and accessorized with statement gold drop earrings.

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To complete her look, Hall matched her red nails with the same shade of bold lipstick and wore black pumps. She has long been a fan of red lipstick, and the color really suits her.

Jerry Hall Discusses Aging

Getty Jerry Hall attends an event in 2025

Hall is 70, and she has spoken candidly about her desire to age gracefully, without cosmetic procedures or Botox. In a July 2026 interview with British Vogue, she revealed why she wants to look her age. “I think we should be allowed to look 70. Why not? Why should we try to look 50? I mean,” she said. “You want to look a good 70.”

She continued, “What’s wrong with wrinkles? I have loads of wrinkles, but I don’t mind. I’m 70, I should have wrinkles. I don’t want to look weird, I don’t want to scare my grandchildren.” Hall is a mother to four children, Georgia May, James, Elizabeth, and Gabriel, whom she shares with Jagger.

Hall has shared insight into her life in multiple interviews over the decades she’s been in the spotlight, and she has made some powerful statements, including her comments on jealousy and trust in a chat with Interview magazine. “[J]ealousy is the fear of losing the thing you love most. It’s very normal. Suspicion is the thing that’s abnormal,” she said.

She continued, “If you become suspicious of someone and think they’re lying to you, you’ve lost faith in your trust. You’ve shown the person you don’t trust him, which is the worst thing you can do to a friend or a lover. If he has an affair but he really loves you, he’s going to tell you about it.”

Jerry Hall’s Relationship With Mick Jagger

Getty Jerry Hall arrives at an event in 2004

Hall and Jagger’s relationship ended in 1999 after she learned of the singer’s infidelity, but their romance began decades earlier in 1977. Hall did have good things to say about her ex as a grandparent. “Mick’s a great diplomat. All the kids love each other. All the mothers of the kids love each other. It’s just odd, isn’t it? Just worked out that way,” she told British Vogue.

In her interview, she discussed whether there were any misconceptions about their relationship. “Well, I think they do because newspapers make up stories all the time. He and I get on really well,” she said. “I can only think nice things about him. You know, when you’re young, people get crushes on people and do stupid things all the time, don’t they? God, I’m so lucky that it doesn’t happen to me anymore – hardly.” They are not friends, but they are friendly because they share children and grandchildren.

In 2016, Hall married again, this time to billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. She discussed their relationship too, saying, “Rupert, we were married six and a half years and no children, and so, you know. … I haven’t seen him in a couple of years. Since the divorce.” The couple divorced in 2022.